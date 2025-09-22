Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today

GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today

Life and health insurance premiums are exempt from GST, while life-saving drugs, medical devices, thermometers, oxygen supplies, and diagnostic kits now attract 5% tax.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 07:38 AM (IST)

The Centre rolled out a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, dubbed GST 2.0, marking the most significant restructuring since the tax regime was introduced in 2017. The reforms, which come into effect on the first day of Navaratri, are expected to touch nearly every household, business, and service sector.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and state governments, has rationalised rates across hundreds of essential and mass-consumption items. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revamp could add around Rs 2 lakh crore to the economy.

What Gets Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Daily essentials and food: Chapatis, paranthas, paneer, UHT milk, khakra, and pizza bread are now tax-free. Butter, ghee, cheese, dry fruits, biscuits, jams, ketchup, breakfast cereals, ice cream, coffee, and plant-based milk have been moved from the 18% bracket to just 5%.

Healthcare: Life and health insurance premiums are exempt from GST, while life-saving drugs, medical devices, thermometers, oxygen supplies, and diagnostic kits now attract 5% tax. Pharmacies have been directed to revise MRPs immediately.

Automobiles and transport: Small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, and auto components will be taxed at 18%. Electric vehicles attract just 5%, while larger cars and SUVs remain at 28%, still lower than earlier rates. Automakers have already begun announcing festive-season price cuts.

Consumer electronics and appliances: Televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, ACs, and dishwashers now fall under the 18% slab, down from 28%. Retailers expect a Diwali demand surge.

Education and stationery: Pencils, crayons, exercise books, erasers, maps, and globes are exempt, while footwear and textiles are down to 5%.

Personal care and household goods: Items like toothpaste, soaps, shaving cream, hair oil, utensils, umbrellas, bicycles, and bamboo furniture now attract only 5% GST.

Lifestyle services: Spas, salons, gyms, yoga centres, and health clubs are down to 5% from 18%, though these services will no longer enjoy input tax credit.

Construction and machinery: Cement is taxed at 18% (earlier 28%), while agricultural machinery, fertiliser inputs, and tractor components are down to 5%. Builders say the move could lower housing costs.

Services sector: Economy flight tickets and hotel rooms priced up to Rs 7,500 per night will attract 5% GST. Third-party insurance for goods vehicles has also been reduced to 5%.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri GST GST 2.0 GST Cheaper Items
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine; France May Follow
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget