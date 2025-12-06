Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US President Trump Receives Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw, with FIFA praising his role in promoting global unity despite ongoing scrutiny of his administration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday during the draw for the 2026 World Cup, adding a distinctly Trump-centred moment to an already high-profile event. The award, created this year, had widely been expected to go to Trump, who has openly sought recognition such as the Nobel Peace Prize.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a close ally of Trump, presented the certificate praising the US president’s efforts to “promote peace and unity around the world.” Infantino has repeatedly said he believes Trump deserved the Nobel for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

Infantino Praises Trump’s ‘Leadership’

As Trump stood wearing a gold medal and holding a gold trophy inscribed with his name, shaped as hands lifting the globe, Infantino applauded what he described as Trump’s people-focused leadership.

“This is what we want from a leader, a leader that cares about the people,” Infantino said before handing over the award. “This is your prize, this is your peace prize.”

A Moment of Thanks from Trump

In a brief speech, Trump expressed gratitude to his family, including First Lady Melania Trump. He also acknowledged the leaders of Canada and Mexico, the two other co-hosts of the 2026 tournament: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump said.

A Shift from FIFA’s Traditional Focus

While Infantino frequently describes football as a force for unity, the peace prize marks a notable departure from the sport-centred mission the federation typically emphasises. FIFA says the award celebrates “individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

Award Comes Amid Intensified Scrutiny

The recognition arrives during a challenging week for Trump’s administration, which has faced questions over fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean. At the same time, Trump has sharpened his language against immigrants, drawing further international attention.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize ultimately went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who later dedicated part of her win to Trump, thanking him for what she called his “decisive support of our cause.”

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Gianni Infantino Donald Trump TRUMP Donald Trump. FIFA Peace Prize 2026 World Cup Draw Global Unity Peace Award
