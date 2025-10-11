'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to immediately ground all Air India Boeing 787 aircraft, citing recurring technical glitches and maintenance lapses. The call comes in the wake of a special audit initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), following multiple incidents involving the airline’s Dreamliner fleet.

According to FIP, several critical technical faults have surfaced on Air India’s Boeing 787s in recent months, sparking concerns about passenger and crew safety. The pilots’ association has requested the DGCA to conduct a thorough inspection of the electrical systems across all 787 aircraft operating in India.

Recent incidents under scrutiny

October 4, 2025: Air India flight AI-117, flying from Amritsar to Birmingham, experienced an unexpected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the landing phase. Despite the scare, all electrical and hydraulic systems were reported normal, and the aircraft landed safely. The plane was temporarily grounded for inspection.

Air India flight AI-117, flying from Amritsar to Birmingham, experienced an unexpected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the landing phase. Despite the scare, all electrical and hydraulic systems were reported normal, and the aircraft landed safely. The plane was temporarily grounded for inspection. October 9, 2025: Air India flight AI-154, operating from Vienna to New Delhi, was diverted to Dubai due to a potential technical issue. Following checks, the flight resumed at 8:45 am IST and safely reached its final destination.

FIP has noted that in both incidents, sudden autopilot failures triggered multiple system malfunctions, including the instrument landing system (ILS), flight directors (FDs), and flight control systems. These failures prevented the aircraft from completing automated landings, raising serious operational concerns.

Historical context adds weight

The pilots’ association has also highlighted the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, emphasizing that prior technical glitches in the Boeing 787 fleet have not been fully investigated. FIP suggests that flight safety may be at risk, particularly since aircraft maintenance transitioned from Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) to a new team of engineers, after which technical issues reportedly became more frequent.

FIP’s demands

The federation has outlined three key demands to address the growing safety concerns:

Comprehensive investigation: Conduct an impartial review of recent incidents on flights AI-117 and AI-154.

Temporary grounding: Suspend operations of all Air India Boeing 787 aircraft until a detailed technical investigation, particularly of electrical systems, is completed.

Special audit: DGCA senior officials should carry out a focused audit on recurring technical problems and the issuance of Minimum Equipment Lists (MELs) for 787s.

Air India’s response

Air India, now under the Tata Group, has dismissed claims of recent technical failures. The airline described the RAT deployment on AI-117 as “unintentional” and clarified that all systems were functioning normally. The flight landed safely in Birmingham and resumed operations the following day. Air India stressed that passenger and crew safety remain its top priority and claimed the incident was not due to pilot error or a technical fault unique to its fleet, citing similar occurrences on other airlines.

Aviation experts warn that repeated technical anomalies in Boeing 787 aircraft pose significant risks. “If these issues are not identified and addressed promptly, they could have serious implications for flight safety,” said one analyst.

Voices from the cockpit

Captain CS Randhawa, FIP president, elaborated on the October 4 RAT deployment: “Even though hydraulics, electrical systems, and engines were normal, the RAT deployed at a very low altitude. This is highly unusual; in my 50 years of aviation experience, I’ve never seen a RAT activate when everything is functioning correctly. This must be investigated seriously, not just patched over. We are particularly concerned it may point to an electrical system fault, which could be linked to previous incidents. A thorough check of all Boeing 787s in India is essential to prevent further accidents.”

The pilots’ association has formally written to Union Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, DGCA officials, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), demanding urgent action to safeguard passenger safety.