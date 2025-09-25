Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Government Cancels FCRA Licence Of Sonam Wangchuk-Led NGO Amid CBI Inquiry

The Indian government cancelled SECMOL's FCRA licence, amid a CBI inquiry into alleged FCRA violations at SECMOL and HIAL, founded by Sonam Wangchuk.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government of India has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk. The order was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The official order noted that SECMOL’s FCRA registration certificate No. 152710012R, which allowed the organisation to accept foreign contributions for educational and cultural programmes, was liable for cancellation following multiple violations of the Act. The Ministry’s findings cited unauthorised deposits, misallocation of funds, and foreign contributions for purposes inconsistent with national interest.

Details of Violations Cited in MHA Order

The Ministry’s order highlighted several breaches:

  • Deposit from Sonam Wangchuk: Rs. 3.35 lakh was deposited into SECMOL’s FCRA account during FY 2021-22, allegedly from the sale of an old bus purchased with FCRA funds. The Ministry found the explanation “not tenable” as the transaction was not properly disclosed, violating sections 17 and 18 of the Act.
  • Local Funds Misallocated: Rs. 54,600 from Indian volunteers was mistakenly deposited into the FCRA account in FY 2020-21 instead of the local account, violating section 17.
  • Foreign Donation for Sovereignty Study: Rs. 4,93,205 received from Swedish donor Framtidsjorden for youth educational programmes included topics on national sovereignty. The Ministry ruled that foreign contributions cannot fund studies on the sovereignty of India, violating section 12(4)(f)(i).
  • Return of Funds: Rs. 19,600 returned to an Indian donor was recorded as a receipt in the FC-4 form, violating sections 18 and 19 of the Act.

The order concluded that SECMOL’s registration certificate was cancelled with immediate effect under section 14(1) of the FCRA, with approval from the Competent Authority, Deputy Secretary Rajesh Kumar T.

CBI Investigation And Sonam Wangchuk’s Response

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a separate inquiry into alleged FCRA violations by SECMOL and the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). While no FIR has been registered yet, CBI teams have visited the institutions to examine foreign fund receipts between 2022 and 2024.

Wangchuk told news agency PTI, “A CBI team came with an order about 10 days ago, saying that they are acting on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations in the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). The order said we have not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds. We don’t want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution.”

He also alleged that investigators requested accounts from 2021 and 2020 and documents from schools outside the complaint’s purview. “Both these schools give free education to needy young students. In HIAL, students are paid stipend for their work on various projects,” he added.

Sonam Wangchuk On Prior Government Actions and Ladakh Protests

Wangchuk noted that the inquiry follows previous government actions, including a sedition case and revocation of land for HIAL due to alleged non-payment of lease fees. “Everyone knows, we have documents to show. The government had almost been apologetic in saying that their lease policy is not formed and hence it cannot take fee. It said ’please bear with us and continue constructions’,” he said.

He also alleged, “The funny part is, Ladakh is one place where there is no tax. Yet I voluntarily pay taxes, and I get summons. Then they resurrected a four-year-old complaint that labourers were not paid properly. It is guns blazing from all sides on us.”

Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, demanding Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule and statehood. The region witnessed significant unrest recently, with arson and vandalism targeting BJP offices and the Hill Council, prompting police and paramilitary forces to use teargas to restore order.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Leh FCRA Sonam Wangchuk MHA CBI Modi Government Breaking News ABP Live Ladakh Protests Leh Violence Ladakh Violence LAdakh Protest SECMOL
