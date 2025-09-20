Goa Congress Open To Alliance With Like-Minded Parties Ahead Of Zilla Panchayat Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaGoa Congress Open To Alliance With Like-Minded Parties Ahead Of Zilla Panchayat Polls

Goa Congress signals readiness to collaborate with like-minded parties to prevent opposition vote split in upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections, prioritizing state interests over politics.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:19 PM (IST)

Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress is open to exploring an understanding with “like-minded” parties for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa to ensure that opposition votes are not divided, Assembly Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Alemao said the Congress has footprints across the coastal state, but its priority is to safeguard Goa’s interests.

“We are here to make sure that we don’t divide ourselves. We have a presence in all 40 constituencies. But we will take the call to ensure we don't divide the Opposition. We want Goa to be saved,” said the Congress leader.

The Congress is open to exploring an understanding with “like-minded” parties, he said.

He claimed that the ruling BJP would attempt to split the Opposition ahead of the polls.

“People are watching us. Our agenda is not to divide ourselves. Whatever is in the interest of the Congress, the party will take a call,” Alemao added.

Goa has 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies, and the elections are scheduled later this year.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
BJP Goa Congress Yuri Alemao Opposition Unity Opposition Alliance Zilla Panchayat Elections Goa Politics Local Elections Vote Consolidation Goa 2025 Elections
