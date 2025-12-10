Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Just A Partner': Co-Owner Ajay Gupta Denies Role, Shifts Blame To Luthra Brothers In Goa Fire That Killed 25

‘Just A Partner’: Co-Owner Ajay Gupta Denies Role, Shifts Blame To Luthra Brothers In Goa Fire That Killed 25

Detained co-owner Ajay Gupta claims he was only a “sleeping partner” as Goa fire probe tightens around Birch by Romeo Lane’s operators.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ajay Gupta, a co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a catastrophic fire killed 25 people, has distanced himself from responsibility, telling police he had no involvement in the venue’s day-to-day operations. Gupta, who had been untraceable for two days, was detained in New Delhi after investigators issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) in his name.

Gupta Tells Police: ‘I Am Just a Partner. I Don’t Know Anything’

After his detention, Gupta attempted to shift accountability onto the principal owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India just hours after the tragedy. According to officials, Gupta said, “I am just a partner. I don’t know anything,” insisting he had no awareness of what was happening inside the club on the night of the fire.

The blaze, which broke out shortly after midnight in Arpora on December 6, claimed the lives of four tourists and 21 staff members. The tragedy has reignited concerns over lax safety standards at high-profile nightlife venues in Goa.

Luthra Brothers Flee; Interpol Issues Notice

The Luthra brothers, identified as the nightclub’s primary operators, left India within hours of the incident, boarding a flight to Phuket, Thailand. Interpol has since issued a Blue Corner Notice to assist authorities in tracking their movements and ensuring they cannot travel beyond Thailand.

Investigators say the First Information Report (FIR) clearly states that Birch by Romeo Lane was running without required permissions or safety licences. On the night of the fire, a live fire show was reportedly held without any firefighting gear or emergency arrangements — a violation that proved fatal.

More Arrests and Another Co-Owner Under Watch

Initially, Gupta’s absence prompted police to issue the LOC after a Goa Police team failed to find him at his Delhi residence. He was later held in the capital and is expected to be flown to Goa on Wednesday for questioning. Another co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla — a British national — is also the subject of a Lookout Circular.

The investigation has already led to the arrest of five individuals linked to the nightclub’s operations: chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Goa
