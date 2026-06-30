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English NewsNewsIndiaGehlot asks Rajasthan govt to share Yamuna water project MoU with public

Gehlot asks Rajasthan govt to share Yamuna water project MoU with public

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded that the state government make public the newly signed MoU with Haryana regarding the Yamuna water project and said saying such an important document should not be kept from peopl.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded that the state government make public the newly signed MoU with Haryana regarding the Yamuna water project and said saying such an important document should not be kept from people.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government had entered into a fresh agreement with Haryana on the Yamuna water issue but had not released its details.

He said the people of the state had a right to know the terms and conditions agreed upon in a matter directly linked to the state's interests.

The senior Congress leader alleged that an earlier MoU signed on February 17, 2024, was also not made public until Lok Sabha elections.

"It later emerged that the agreement provided for Haryana to receive 24,000 cusecs of water first, with the remaining water to be allocated to Rajasthan," he said.

Gehlot said if a similar provision existed in the new agreement, it would be contrary to the spirit of the 1994 Yamuna water-sharing pact, which envisaged distribution among states in proportion to water availability rather than granting priority to any one state.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan and Haryana signed an agreement on the Yamuna water project in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI SDA PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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