HomeNewsIndia'From Andolanjeevis To Infiltrators': TMC Accuses PM Of Using I-Day Speech To 'Target New Enemy'

PM Modi’s Independence Day warning about a “new enemy” of infiltrators sparked a fierce backlash from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, accusing him of political targeting and diversion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day caution against “infiltrators”, which he warned pose a serious threat to India’s national security, has triggered a fierce political response from West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The party, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused the PM of unveiling yet another “enemy” in his speech, just as he had previously targeted “andolanjeevis” (those who live off protests).

Marking the nation’s 79th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort, PM Modi raised concerns over illegal immigration, alleging a deliberate conspiracy to alter India’s demographic composition. He announced a new “high-powered demography mission” aimed at protecting citizens from what he described as a looming threat to the country’s social fabric.

“I want to alert the nation to a growing challenge,” the Prime Minister declared. “Under a calculated conspiracy, India’s demography is being changed. These infiltrators are taking away our youth’s jobs, targeting our sisters and daughters, misleading tribal communities, and seizing their lands. This will not be tolerated.”

PM Modi further warned that demographic shifts in border regions could destabilize the country and fuel conflict. “No nation can surrender before infiltrators, and neither will India. Protecting our borders and identity is our duty to the ancestors who gave us an independent nation,” he said.

TMC Hits Back: ‘Another Enemy Found’

The remarks drew a swift and stinging reply from TMC leaders. Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose accused the Prime Minister of sidestepping his own performance over the past 11 years.

“As usual, @narendramodi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new ‘enemy’,” Ghose posted on X (formerly Twitter). “After andolanjeevis, now infiltrators. Once again, new ‘missions’ are announced while blaming past governments. When will Modi deliver a 15th August speech honestly assessing his own record, one marked by over-promising and under-achieving?”

The Trinamool has long alleged that the Centre’s anti-infiltration measures disproportionately target Bengali-speaking Indians under the guise of cracking down on Bangladeshi nationals.

Battle Over Borders

Illegal immigration has become a contentious flashpoint in Indian politics, particularly in states bordering Bangladesh. In recent months, authorities have intensified efforts to verify the identities of suspected foreign nationals living as Indian citizens.

The TMC claims this campaign is politically motivated, accusing the BJP of “systematically promoting xenophobia” and “deliberately targeting Bengalis”. The BJP, in turn, has dismissed these charges as “inflammatory” and even demanded that Banerjee face action under the National Security Act.

The row has, at times, spilled into linguistic tensions, with a recent controversy sparked after Delhi Police referred to a translation as being “written in Bangladeshi”, a phrase that set off outrage in West Bengal.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Independence Day Speech Infiltrators PM Modi Mamata Banerjee BJP National Security Political Clash Demographic Change New Enemy TMC Backlash Illegal Immigration Border Areas
