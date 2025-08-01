Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEx-ATS Cop Alleges He Was Told To Arrest RSS Chief To Fabricate Saffron Terror Narrative

Ex-ATS Cop Alleges He Was Told To Arrest RSS Chief To Fabricate Saffron Terror Narrative

Ex-ATS officer Mehiboob Mujawar claims he was ordered to arrest RSS chief Bhagwat during Malegaon probe to fake saffron terror narrative; says court verdict exposes fake investigation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) A former police official who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case has claimed that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The objective behind the order was to establish that there was "saffron terror", retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar alleged on Thursday, reacting to the trial court's verdict acquitting all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The court's ruling undid the "fake things" done by the ATS, he said, speaking at Solapur.

Notably, while the ATS initially probed the case, it was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

"The verdict exposed the fake investigation done by a fake officer," Mujawar further said, naming a senior official.

He was part of the ATS team that probed the blast at Malegaon on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 101 others were injured, Mujawar said, claiming that he was asked to "go and catch" Mohan Bhagwat.

"I cannot say what investigation the ATS did then and why...But I was given some confidential orders regarding personalities like Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. All these orders were not such that one could follow them," he said.

He, in fact, did not follow them as they were "horrific" and he knew the reality, Mujawar added.

"It was beyond my capacity to apprehend a towering personality like Mohan Bhagwat. As I did not follow the orders, a false case was registered against me and it destroyed my career of 40 years," he alleged.

He had documentary proof to back his claims, the former police official said.

"There was no saffron terrorism. Everything was fake," Mujawar said. 

 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Malegaon Blast 2008 Blast Case ATS Investigation Saffron Terror Mehiboob Mujawar Fake Case Claim Pragya Singh Thakur Acquittal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter And Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound To Close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter And Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound To Close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: From Bombs to Blame, Malegaon Verdict Reopens Debate on 'Saffron Terror' Narrative | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Trump Calls Indian Economy 'Dead', Sparks Political and Diplomatic Storm | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: 17 Years On, Malgaon Blast Verdict Sparks Political Firestorm Over 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget