Explorer
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kulgam, Search Ops Underway
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during an anti-terror operation in the forest area of Gudar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, officials said on Monday.
"Based on specific intelligence, an encounter has started in the Guddar forest of the Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army, and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow," Kashmir Zone Police stated in a post on X.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
World
'Will Bring Putin To The Table': US Treasury Chief Urges EU To Impose More Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers
Science
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
Entertainment
'Will Have High Emotions All The Time': Shehnaaz Gill On Brother Shehbaz In Bigg Boss 19
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement