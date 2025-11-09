Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEight Assembly Constituencies Across Seven States Set For Bypolls On November 11

Eight Assembly Constituencies Across Seven States Set For Bypolls On November 11

Eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and UTs will go to bypolls on November 11, setting the stage for key regional political battles.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Eight Assembly constituencies across seven states/UTs are gearing up for by-elections scheduled to be held on November 11.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatshila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, and Odisha's Nuapada constituencies.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, National Conference's Agha Mehmood will be up against PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in the Budgam bye-election.

The by-elections were necessitated after Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam assembly seat and retained the Ganderbal constituency.

The Nagrota seat was vacated after the demise of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana.

NC's Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has one legislator in Mehraj Malik in the Union Territory, has also fielded Deeba Khan from the Budgam constituency and Joginder Singh from the Nagrota seat.

In Rajasthan, there's a two-way contest between Congress candidate Pramod Jai Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman on the Anta assembly constituency in Baran district.

The bypoll was necessitated after (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case. He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year.

Jharkhand's Ghatshila constituency sees a high-profile contest between Babulal Soren, son of former CM and Seraikela MLA Champai Soren from the BJP and Mahagathbandhan nominee Somesh Chandra Soren.

The by-poll in Nuapada presents an opportunity for the BJP to further gain hold of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party's Jay Dholakia will be eyeing to strengthen the party's position in the state's assembly as he faces BJD's Snehangini Chhuria and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi.

The campaigning for the bypolls in Telangana's Jubilee Hills saw intense political debate between BRS and Congress who levelled allegations against each other.

The contest between Congress's Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), and BRS's Sunitha, Gopinath's widow, is surely one to keep an eye on. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Punjab's Tarn Taran saw BJP's star campaigners campaigning to push back AAP further after the party's defeat in Delhi. BJP has fielded Harjeet Singh Sandhu against AAP Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025.

Mizoram's Dampa constituency is also one of the constituencies where the by-elections will take place. Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Congress, R Lalthangliana of MNF and Vanlalsailova of ZPM are the candidates.

The results will be out on November 14, along with the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
