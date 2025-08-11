Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the 'vote chori' protest by the INDIA bloc is not political anymore, but is for the Constitution and for 'one man, one vote'. He maintained he will not sign any affidavit and slammed the Election Commission for not meeting the opposition leaders, alleging that the poll body is "scared" that "300 MPs will come and reveal their truth".

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha made the remarks after being released following his detention by the Delhi Police during a protest march to the Election Commission office against the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"See the condition of India's democracy. 300 MPs wanted to meet the Election Commission to present a document, but they were not allowed. They are scared. What if 300 MPs come and their truth is revealed? This fight is not political anymore. This fight is for the Constitution and for One Man One Vote... We have clearly shown in Karnataka, it was Multiple Man, Multiple Vote." he said.

"The entire opposition is fighting against this. It will be very difficult for the Election Commission to hide now," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the Election Commission is aware about the irregularities in the poll data and alleged that the 'vote chori' has taken place not just in Bengaluru, but several other constituencies as well. The Congress leader stressed that he will not sign any affidavit.

"It is their (Election Commission) data. It is not my data that I will sign (an affidavit)... Put that data on your website and you will get to know. All this is just to distract from the issue. This has not just taken place in Bengaluru but several other constituencies too," he said.

The Delhi Police on Monday detained over 30 opposition MPs who were holding a march to the Election Commission's office in protest against the Bihar SIR. These MPs included Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose.

The opposition leaders were detained and taken to the Parliament Stree Police Station. Police said they were detained because the poll body had only allowed 30 MPs to enter its premises but the protesters turned up in "large numbers".

Police also said no one had sought permission for the protest march to the Election Commission.