Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results were announced on Friday, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clinching three of the four key posts, while the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) secured the Vice President’s seat.

Rahul Yadav Jhansla celebrated NSUI’s victory in securing the Vice President’s post in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, while ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary emerged victorious as the Secretary.

Counting began at 8 am at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium, North Campus, and concluded after 19 rounds.

ABVP's Aryan Mann Wins DUSU Polls

ABVP’s Aryan Mann won the post of President with 26,642 votes, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Chaudhary, who managed 10,814 votes — a clear lead of 15,828 votes. For the Vice President’s post, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla emerged victorious with 27,182 votes, defeating ABVP’s Govind Tanwar by a margin of 8,037 votes.

The Secretary’s post went to ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary, who polled a massive margin against Kabir, securing a lead of 6,957 votes. For the Joint Secretary position, ABVP’s Deepika Jha won with 20,254 votes.

This year’s polls drew special attention as NSUI fielded a woman candidate for the post of president after a gap of 17 years.

After the results, Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the student community, saying, “I have been elected as the Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire student community of Delhi University. I bow with folded hands and extend my sincere thanks to all of you. I also assure every student of Delhi University that whenever anyone needs me, I will always stand by them.”

