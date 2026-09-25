DRDO signs MoU with start-up for development of dilution refrigerator for quantum applications

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed the "first high-value deep tech project agreement" with a start-up, collaborating for indigenous development of a dilution refrigerator -- specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range -- for quantum applications, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The signing of the agreement here took place between the director of the Technology Development Fund (TDF) and Zero mK India Private Limited of Alwar, Rajasthan.

It is the first high-value agreement under the Rs 500-crore corpus which was earlier approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for deep-tech and cutting-edge projects, the ministry said.

Under the TDF scheme, the DRDO has signed the first high-value deep-tech project agreement with industry start-up Zero mK India Private Limited towards "collaborative effort for indigenous development of a 20 mK dilution refrigerator for quantum applications", it said in a statement.

Dilution refrigerators are specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range.

Such an ultra-low-temperature environment is essential for the operation and testing of several quantum-computing platforms and associated quantum technologies.

The indigenous development of a 20 mK-class dilution refrigerator aligns with the National Quantum Mission and strengthens India's capabilities in quantum technology, advanced cryogenics and strategic technologies, contributing towards a self-reliant, quantum-ready ecosystem, the statement said.

"This will contribute towards reducing dependence on imported cryogenic infrastructure and strengthening the domestic quantum technology ecosystem," it said.

Singh has complimented the DRDO, industry and all stakeholders associated with this important project.

The defence minister has expressed confidence that the partnership will set an important precedent for future DRDO-industry collaborations in emerging-technology domains.

Congratulating the teams associated with the initiative, Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh wished them success in achieving the project objectives.

The project is being monitored, mentored and supported by the director of the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) and his team. PTI KND RC

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