Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal allegedly received a death threat. The threat was made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threat, Rs 7 Crore Extortion Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
According to the complaint to the Mohali SSP on November 6, the caller threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.
- Arvind Kejriwal received death threat, ₹7 crore extortion demand.
- Threat conveyed via call and WhatsApp to MLA Jarnail Singh.
- Caller claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened Kejriwal and daughter.
- MLA Jarnail Singh filed complaint; Mohali police initiated investigation.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller demanding ₹7 crore in extortion.
The threat was conveyed through a phone call and a WhatsApp message sent to Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who represents Tilak Nagar.
According to the complaint, the caller claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.
MLA Jarnail Singh Files Complaint
Jarnail Singh lodged a complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on November 6, detailing the threatening call and WhatsApp message.
In his complaint, the MLA said the accused had identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded ₹7 crore from Kejriwal.
The caller allegedly warned that Kejriwal and his daughter would be killed if the demand was not met.
Mohali Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Acting on the complaint, Mohali police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
The police are examining the mobile number used to send the threats. Investigators are checking its call detail records, IP logs and location details to identify the accused.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who received the death threat?
What was demanded in the threat?
The caller demanded ₹7 crore in extortion. They threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.
How was the death threat communicated?
The threat was conveyed through a phone call and a WhatsApp message. It was sent to Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.
Who filed the complaint regarding the threat?
Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh lodged the complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on November 6.
What action have the police taken regarding the threat?
Mohali police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. They are investigating the mobile number used for the threats.