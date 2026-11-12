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English NewsNewsIndiaArvind Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threat, Rs 7 Crore Extortion Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threat, Rs 7 Crore Extortion Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

According to the complaint to the Mohali SSP on November 6, the caller threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arvind Kejriwal received death threat, ₹7 crore extortion demand.
  • Threat conveyed via call and WhatsApp to MLA Jarnail Singh.
  • Caller claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened Kejriwal and daughter.
  • MLA Jarnail Singh filed complaint; Mohali police initiated investigation.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller demanding ₹7 crore in extortion.

The threat was conveyed through a phone call and a WhatsApp message sent to Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who represents Tilak Nagar.

According to the complaint, the caller claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

MLA Jarnail Singh Files Complaint 

Jarnail Singh lodged a complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on November 6, detailing the threatening call and WhatsApp message.

In his complaint, the MLA said the accused had identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded ₹7 crore from Kejriwal.

The caller allegedly warned that Kejriwal and his daughter would be killed if the demand was not met.

Mohali Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Acting on the complaint, Mohali police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The police are examining the mobile number used to send the threats. Investigators are checking its call detail records, IP logs and location details to identify the accused.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the death threat?

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal allegedly received a death threat. The threat was made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What was demanded in the threat?

The caller demanded ₹7 crore in extortion. They threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

How was the death threat communicated?

The threat was conveyed through a phone call and a WhatsApp message. It was sent to Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

Who filed the complaint regarding the threat?

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh lodged the complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on November 6.

What action have the police taken regarding the threat?

Mohali police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. They are investigating the mobile number used for the threats.

Published at : 12 Nov 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Threat AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL
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