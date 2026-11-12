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English NewsNewsIndia'Firecrackers Purified Air, Killed Insects': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Diwali Practices

'Firecrackers Purified Air, Killed Insects': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Diwali Practices

Speaking at a Diwali event organised by the Maheshwari Panchayat in Nagpur, he said traditional practices such as lighting ghee and oil lamps had a scientific basis and should be followed with an understanding of their purpose.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhagwat claimed traditional Diwali practices purified atmosphere scientifically.
  • He stated festivals preserve society, ensure human and environmental well-being.
  • Diwali is now gaining global recognition, celebrated in parliaments.
  • RSS chief urged people to follow home and societal rules.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that firecrackers used in earlier times were not made from chemicals and helped kill insects and purify the atmosphere, arguing that traditional Diwali practices had a scientific basis.

Speaking at a Diwali event organised by the Maheshwari Panchayat in Nagpur on Tuesday, Bhagwat said lighting ghee and oil lamps also created a “special kind” of air in the environment.

“Such practices should be followed with an understanding of the science behind them. This will keep the atmosphere pure, and also bring joy to our life,” he said.

Bhagwat Says Festivals Keep Society ‘Alive’

Emphasising that festivals were an integral part of Indian society, the RSS chief said they had been celebrated since ancient times and would continue.

“Festivals keep the society ‘alive’ and will never stop despite some people trying to do so,” he said.

Bhagwat said festivals should be celebrated in their “pure form” so that people could continue to receive the benefits associated with them. He added that following traditional practices would contribute to the well-being of individuals, society and humanity, while also protecting the environment.

“If all of us take care of this, we won’t have to worry about anything in life. Because of this, a person, society and humanity across the world remain safe along with the environment,” he said.

‘Diwali Now Celebrated In US, UK Parliaments’

Bhagwat also said Diwali was gaining recognition across the world and receiving greater importance beyond India.

“Diwali was earlier celebrated only in India, but is now celebrated in the parliaments of US and UK too,” he said.

He added that people across the world were recognising the significance of the festival and extending greetings to Indians on the occasion.

“The world is realising that Indians should be wished on Diwali, knowing this is a day when every Indian is joyful, clean, pure and ready to serve, because doing charity at festivals is also our tradition,” Bhagwat said.

RSS Chief Urges People To Follow Social Rules

The RSS chief also called on people to abide by the rules and laws governing their homes, neighbourhoods and cities.

He said these rules were framed to ensure a better life for everyone and urged people to correct their mistakes.

“In the house, society and city where we live, rules and laws are for all and framed to make everyone’s life good. If we are not correcting our mistakes, we should start doing it now,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say about traditional Diwali practices?

He claimed old firecrackers were non-chemical, killing insects and purifying the air. Lighting ghee and oil lamps also created a

Why are festivals important to society, according to the RSS chief?

Bhagwat emphasized that festivals are integral to Indian society and keep it

How does Mohan Bhagwat view the global recognition of Diwali?

He stated Diwali is gaining recognition worldwide, now celebrated in parliaments of countries like the US and UK. The world is realizing the festival's significance.

What did Mohan Bhagwat urge people to do regarding social rules?

He called on people to abide by rules and laws governing their homes, neighborhoods, and cities. These rules are essential for ensuring a better life for everyone.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Mohan Bhagwat RSS
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