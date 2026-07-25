Pradhan's Exit Marks First Win For CJP, Party Continues Push For Compensation & Amnesty Demands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Pradhan resigned; CJP lists two demands pending.

CJP demands compensation for families, protection for student protesters.

Minister Nadda met CJP, assured response after internal discussions.

Government will discuss demands, meet CJP again soon.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has prompted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to revise the status of its demands, stating that while one has been fulfilled, two major issues remain unresolved even as the Centre has assured further discussions.

CJP Marks One Demand Complete, Says Two Still Pending

Following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP updated the status of its three principal demands, declaring that only one had been met so far.

The Cockroach Janta Party said, "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign ✅ 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING and No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING."

The Cockroach Janta Party Demands Update:



1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign ✅

2. 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING

3. No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING



: CJP Chief — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026

The statement indicates that the organisation continues to press the government for compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide and protection from action against those who participated in the nationwide protests.

ALSO READ: 'Given The Situation..': Read Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Resignation Letter To 'Young Friends' In English

JP Nadda Assures Govt Will Respond After Internal Discussions

Amid the changing political developments, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party on Friday to discuss the concerns raised by the organisation.

Addressing reporters after the nearly two-hour meeting, Nadda said the delegation presented three primary demands along with five proposals aimed at reforming the examination system.

"The meeting went on for almost 2 hours... They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," he said.

The minister's remarks suggest that the Centre will hold further consultations before communicating its formal position on the remaining demands and the suggested reforms.

Earlier Meeting Held With Senior Union Ministers

Before Nadda's media interaction, senior Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of fast-moving political developments surrounding the examination controversy and student protests. While both sides engaged in talks on multiple issues, the government did not officially disclose the detailed agenda of the meeting.

The latest round of discussions signals that negotiations between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party remain underway despite the resignation of the Education Minister.