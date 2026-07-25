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English NewsNewsIndiaPradhan's Exit Marks First Win For CJP, Party Continues Push For Compensation & Amnesty Demands

Pradhan's Exit Marks First Win For CJP, Party Continues Push For Compensation & Amnesty Demands

After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, CJP says two demands remain pending as JP Nadda assures a fresh government response after talks.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Pradhan resigned; CJP lists two demands pending.
  • CJP demands compensation for families, protection for student protesters.
  • Minister Nadda met CJP, assured response after internal discussions.
  • Government will discuss demands, meet CJP again soon.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has prompted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to revise the status of its demands, stating that while one has been fulfilled, two major issues remain unresolved even as the Centre has assured further discussions.

CJP Marks One Demand Complete, Says Two Still Pending

Following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP updated the status of its three principal demands, declaring that only one had been met so far.

The Cockroach Janta Party said, "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign ✅ 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING and No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING."

The statement indicates that the organisation continues to press the government for compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide and protection from action against those who participated in the nationwide protests.

ALSO READ: 'Given The Situation..': Read Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Resignation Letter To 'Young Friends' In English

JP Nadda Assures Govt Will Respond After Internal Discussions

Amid the changing political developments, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party on Friday to discuss the concerns raised by the organisation.

Addressing reporters after the nearly two-hour meeting, Nadda said the delegation presented three primary demands along with five proposals aimed at reforming the examination system.

"The meeting went on for almost 2 hours... They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," he said.

The minister's remarks suggest that the Centre will hold further consultations before communicating its formal position on the remaining demands and the suggested reforms.

Earlier Meeting Held With Senior Union Ministers

Before Nadda's media interaction, senior Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of fast-moving political developments surrounding the examination controversy and student protests. While both sides engaged in talks on multiple issues, the government did not officially disclose the detailed agenda of the meeting.

The latest round of discussions signals that negotiations between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party remain underway despite the resignation of the Education Minister. 

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary CJP demand that has been met?

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) primary demand that has been fulfilled is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This was a non-negotiable point for the party.

What are the CJP's two remaining unresolved demands?

The CJP is still pressing for 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide and protection from action against student protesters. These two issues remain pending.

What topics were discussed during the meeting between JP Nadda and CJP representatives?

During the nearly two-hour meeting, the CJP delegation presented three primary demands and five proposals for reforming the examination system. The government assured further internal discussions before responding.

What is the next step in the discussions between the Centre and the CJP?

The Centre has committed to meeting the CJP again soon to communicate its formal position after internal government discussions. This indicates ongoing negotiations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Protest JP Nadda Cockroach Janta Party Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation CJP Demands CJP Meeting
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