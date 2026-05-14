Device with low-grade explosives found inside private hospital in Pune; ATS joins probe

Pune, May 13 (PTI): A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside a private hospital in Pune city's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, said police.

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot and it took the object to a nearby ground and disposed it of, they said.

Police said a bomb-like object having a clock and a timer attached to it was found by a doctor inside a washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar.

The doctor immediately alerted the police control room.

"A BDDS team rushed to the spot and took the object to a nearby gliding centre where it was neutralized. The team did a commendable job by disposing of the object," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Preliminary probe indicated the object contained low-grade explosives, informed the senior IPS officer.

"A team of the Pune police, crime branch as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have started an investigation. All angles, including terror, are being probed," he added.

Vilas Gaikwad, a doctor at the hospital, said at around 7.30 pm, a bomb-like object was found in a box on the second floor washroom of the medical facility.

"Immediately the police control room was alerted about the object," he said.

The doctor said there were sticks connected to a timer with wires inside the device. PTI SPK RSY

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