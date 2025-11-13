Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals Turkish Connection, Bomber Was In Touch With Handler ‘Ukasa’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals Turkish Connection, Bomber Was In Touch With Handler ‘Ukasa’

Investigators trace a Turkish handler, codenamed ‘Ukasa’, linked to the Red Fort blast accused Dr Umar. DNA confirms Umar as the bomber, exposing a foreign-guided doctor-led terror network.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Investigators probing the deadly Red Fort blast have uncovered a crucial foreign link, tracing the suspects’ network to a handler based in Ankara, Turkey, police sources revealed.

According to officials, the handler known by the codename “Ukasa” maintained direct communication with the main accused Dr Umar Un Nabi and his associates through Session, an encrypted messaging app favoured for its high level of anonymity.

Authorities believe “Ukasa,” which translates to spider in Arabic, is a pseudonym used to mask the handler’s real identity. His location has been traced to Ankara, where he allegedly coordinated the group’s finances, movements, and radicalisation efforts from abroad.

Foreign Link and Radicalisation Trail

Sources said several members of the Faridabad terror module travelled from India to Ankara in March 2022. During this trip, investigators suspect, they were introduced to their handler and subsequently drawn into the radical network.

“The accused and their handler communicated exclusively via the Session app to avoid interception or surveillance,” a senior official said. “It is clear this group was operating under foreign direction.”

Agencies are now examining chat logs, call records, and recovered digital devices to map the full extent of the network and determine whether it maintained links with Pakistan-based terror groups.

A Breakthrough in the ‘Doctor Module’ Case

Officials described the discovery as a major breakthrough in understanding the so-called ‘doctor module’, a network led by highly educated professionals including Dr Umar, who allegedly used their expertise to further terror operations.

Investigators said these individuals were remotely guided and influenced by foreign handlers using advanced communication tools to evade detection.

DNA Confirms Identity of Red Fort Bomber

A DNA test has confirmed that the person driving the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 was Dr Umar Mohammed, a medical professional from Kashmir. The blast had torn his body apart, leaving his identity uncertain until the DNA results matched samples from his family in Pulwama district.

The November 10 explosion ripped through a crowded street outside the historic Red Fort, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more. The powerful blast shattered nearby shopfronts and sent waves of panic across Old Delhi’s congested lanes.

Investigators later discovered that Dr Umar had purchased the white i20 just 11 days before the attack, raising early suspicion about his involvement.

Wider Terror Network Under the Scanner

Officials now believe Dr Umar was part of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module that operated across Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The cell reportedly consisted of nine to ten members, including five to six doctors, who allegedly used their medical credentials to procure chemicals and explosive materials without raising suspicion.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Ankara Red Fort Blast Dr Umar Session App Ukasa Turkey Handler
