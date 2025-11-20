Delhi Blast: Probe Finds Bomber Quizzed Hospital Patients On Namaz, Hijab Before Attack

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast: Probe Finds Bomber Quizzed Hospital Patients On Namaz, Hijab Before Attack

According to colleagues and patients, Nabi frequently targeted women he believed were “violating” religious norms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Investigators probing the November 10 suicide car bombing in Delhi — which killed 13 people — have uncovered troubling details about the extremist mindset of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the man behind the attack. Sources told NDTV said Nabi’s behaviour during his tenure at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, reflected clear signs of radicalisation.

According to colleagues and patients, Nabi frequently targeted women he believed were “violating” religious norms. Witnesses recalled that he would confront female patients about not wearing a hijab or not covering their heads “properly.” He allegedly posed intrusive questions such as, “Why are you not wearing the hijab?”. Any response that did not align with his rigid interpretation of faith was interpreted as defiance, investigators were told.

Hospital staff described Nabi as deeply uncompromising in his religious views and said he often expressed an intention to uphold what he saw as Islamic dominance over other communities. His conduct, they noted, became increasingly concerning over time.

Nabi's “Martyrdom Operation” Video

A week after the bombing, investigators recovered a video recorded by Nabi in which he openly espoused extremist ideology and referred to the Delhi attack as a “martyrdom operation.” The clip was found on a mobile phone that Nabi had handed to his brother in Pulwama before travelling to Delhi for the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Police later seized the device, which contained the footage.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed that the video had been taken down from its platforms for violating its policies on terror-related content.

Officials said Nabi's younger brother was detained from their Pulwama home on the night of the Red Fort blast, while his elder brother is also in custody. Investigators believe Nabi was associated with a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module. The recovered video, they added, has become key evidence in establishing his radicalisation and the deliberate planning behind the attack.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
