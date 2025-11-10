US Monitoring Delhi Blast; High Alert Issued Across India: Key Updates

A powerful explosion tore through a car parked near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others, officials said. Several nearby vehicles caught fire as the blast rocked one of the busiest areas of the capital.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association captured the intensity of the explosion — one clip showed a body lying on a damaged vehicle, while another showed remains scattered on the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation as rescuers rushed to the site.

A high alert has been declared in Delhi, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived at the scene.

Delhi Blast: Key Updates