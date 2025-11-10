US Monitoring Delhi Blast; High Alert Issued Across India: Key Updates
Initial investigations suggest a terror attack, possibly linked to a Faridabad module. Security has been tightened nationwide, including in poll-bound Bihar and major cities.
A powerful explosion tore through a car parked near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others, officials said. Several nearby vehicles caught fire as the blast rocked one of the busiest areas of the capital.
Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association captured the intensity of the explosion — one clip showed a body lying on a damaged vehicle, while another showed remains scattered on the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation as rescuers rushed to the site.
A high alert has been declared in Delhi, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived at the scene.
Delhi Blast: Key Updates
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah for updates, according to PTI citing government sources.
- The United States said it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide consular assistance following the deadly explosion near Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured many others.
- A US State Department spokesperson told PTI: “We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.” The blast occurred in a slow-moving car near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station, gutting multiple vehicles.
- Sources said initial investigations suggest the incident appears to be a terror attack, though confirmation can only be made after a detailed forensic analysis of the explosives.
- The blast is suspected to have links with a module recently busted in Faridabad. Investigators believe the device may have been made using a unique combination of explosives and chemicals.
- Security agencies are also questioning Dr Muzzammil and Dr Adil in connection with the explosion. Officials suspect the blast may have been carried out hastily following news of their arrest.
- The car involved, a Hyundai i20 bearing registration number HR26 and registered in Gurugram, was in the name of Mohammad Salman. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast occurred around 6:52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal. “There were passengers inside the vehicle, and several nearby vehicles were damaged,” he said.
- Based on information from Delhi Police, Gurugram Police detained Mohammad Salman for questioning.
- During interrogation, Salman told police he had sold the car about a year and a half ago to a man named Devendra, a resident of Delhi’s Okhla area. He also handed over all sale documents to Gurugram Police.
- Investigations revealed that Devendra later sold the car to someone in Ambala. Ambala Police are now probing the matter, while Gurugram Police have shared all findings with the central investigation team.
- Following the explosion, a high alert has been issued across India, including at major railway stations. Security has been tightened in poll-bound Bihar, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and several other major cities nationwide.