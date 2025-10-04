Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Govt Suspends Drug Controller; Kaysons Pharma's Distribution Halted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Rajasthan government has suspended State Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma and stopped the distribution of medicines produced by Jaipur-based Kaysons Pharma following reports linking a contaminated cough syrup to the deaths of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Medical and Health Department has halted the supply of all 19 medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma until further orders. In addition, the distribution of all cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan has been suspended across the state as a precautionary measure.

CM Sharma Orders Probe

According to officials, Sharma was placed under suspension for allegedly influencing the process of determining drug standards. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed a thorough investigation into the matter and called for strict action if negligence is found. Acting on his instructions, the government has begun forming an expert committee to probe the issue.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh has also ordered a detailed inquiry and directed officials to take every possible step to protect public health. Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, said the Union government had already issued an advisory in 2021 against administering Dextromethorphan to children under the age of four.

She noted that the state has reiterated this advisory after the recent incidents. Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday clarified that cough syrups containing the ingredient should only be prescribed to children above five years old and must never be given to those below two years.

New Regulations To Be Introduced

Officials have further confirmed that new regulations are being put in place to ensure that all drugs potentially harmful to children and pregnant women will carry clear cautionary labels.

Pukhraj Sen, Managing Director of Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd (RMSCL), said that since 2012, over 10,000 drug samples from Kaysons Pharma have been tested, of which 42 were found to have failed quality standards. “As a precaution, the supply of all 19 medicines manufactured by the company has been suspended,” Sen stated.