HomeNewsIndiaLadakh ‘Crisis BJP's Own Creation’: Congress Backs Demand For Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Ladakh ‘Crisis BJP's Own Creation’: Congress Backs Demand For Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Following violent clashes in Ladakh over statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, Congress blames the BJP government for the crisis, citing broken promises and shortsightedness.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
New Delhi: A day after violent clashes in Ladakh, the Congress on Thursday said the crisis is of the BJP government's own creation and asserted that Ladakh's demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, for dignity and for the protection of their identity is both legitimate and just.

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, officials said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the loss of precious lives in Ladakh is tragic.

"It's a grim reminder of the government's failed promises. In 2019, from the floor of Parliament, the nation was assured that the humiliation being inflicted on the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir then would usher in peace. Six years later, the trouble has only deepened," Khera said on X.

"Far from restoring normalcy in the valley, the Centre's shortsightedness has pushed Jammu and Ladakh also into an incinerator of violence. This crisis is the BJP government's own creation - one it now seeks to unfairly ignore," he said.

Ladakh's demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, for dignity and for the protection of their identity is both legitimate and just, Khera asserted.

It deserves not neglect, but compassion and statesmanship, the Congress leader said.

On Wednesday, groups of youths, indulging in arson and vandalism, targeted the headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council and set ablaze vehicles. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the officials said.

The Centre alleged that the mob violence was guided by the "provocative statements" of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and certain "politically motivated" individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early on Wednesday, the situation was brought under control by 4 pm on Wednesday and asked everyone not to circulate old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk BJP FIRE CONGRESS
