Congress MLA Praises US's Strides In AI And Tech, Says 'We Have A Lot To Learn From Them'

Amid India's negotiations with America over tariffs, Rajasthan MLA from the Congress, Ramkesh Meena, praised the US's advancements in technology and said that India needs to learn from it. Meena said America used its larger area and lower population to its advantage.

Meena, who attended a three-day National Conference of State Legislatures in Boston, said: "Population is our strength, and technology is our future. America has a larger area and smaller population, but they have progressed through innovation and technology."

He further said: "We must learn from their advancements and adopt these innovations in India to move forward. Through skill development and the right implementation of AI, India and Rajasthan can grow further. This summit has given us the opportunity to learn from debates and discussions, which we will implement in our legislatures for the benefit of our states. True progress lies in combining our population strength with technological growth."

The summit, which took place from August 4-6, was organised by NLC Bharat. It was India's largest-ever state legislative delegation attending the global platform.

Delegates participated in high-impact sessions on global themes including healthcare systems, artificial intelligence in governance, climate change, economic development, women’s empowerment, and transportation policy. They also joined over 100 parallel sessions featuring eminent speakers and legislator-led case studies, fostering cross-border exchanges of policy ideas and legislative strategies.

One of the highlights of the conference was a tour of the historic Massachusetts State House, which gave Indian state lawmakers insight into the Massachusetts state legislative processes. The delegation also visited Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where they interacted with leading scholars and institutional leaders, exploring how academic research can support evidence-based policymaking. The team also met Mr. Wayne Harper, outgoing President of NCSL and congratulated the newly elected president, Marcus C Evans Jr.

Maharashtra MLA from the BJP Raju Narayan Todsam said, "One Nation-One Education' is equally important as 'One Nation-One Election'. If implemented, it will enable students to study across states without facing challenges of varying fees and systems. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Rahul for facilitating our participation in the NCSL Summit in Boston." "The insights and experiences we gained at this global platform have strengthened our resolve to work for the progress and betterment of our state and the nation," he added.