Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress MLA Praises US's Strides In AI And Tech, Says 'We Have A Lot To Learn From Them'

Congress MLA Praises US's Strides In AI And Tech, Says 'We Have A Lot To Learn From Them'

Rajasthan MLA Ramkesh Meena has lauded the US's technological advancements, urging India to learn from them and combine its population strength with innovation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)

Amid India's negotiations with America over tariffs, Rajasthan MLA from the Congress, Ramkesh Meena, praised the US's advancements in technology and said that India needs to learn from it. Meena said America used its larger area and lower population to its advantage.

Meena, who attended a three-day National Conference of State Legislatures in Boston, said: "Population is our strength, and technology is our future. America has a larger area and smaller population, but they have progressed through innovation and technology."

He further said: "We must learn from their advancements and adopt these innovations in India to move forward. Through skill development and the right implementation of AI, India and Rajasthan can grow further. This summit has given us the opportunity to learn from debates and discussions, which we will implement in our legislatures for the benefit of our states. True progress lies in combining our population strength with technological growth."

The summit, which took place from August 4-6, was organised by NLC Bharat. It was India's largest-ever state legislative delegation attending the global platform.

Delegates participated in high-impact sessions on global themes including healthcare systems, artificial intelligence in governance, climate change, economic development, women’s empowerment, and transportation policy. They also joined over 100 parallel sessions featuring eminent speakers and legislator-led case studies, fostering cross-border exchanges of policy ideas and legislative strategies.

One of the highlights of the conference was a tour of the historic Massachusetts State House, which gave Indian state lawmakers insight into the Massachusetts state legislative processes. The delegation also visited Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where they interacted with leading scholars and institutional leaders, exploring how academic research can support evidence-based policymaking. The team also met Mr. Wayne Harper, outgoing President of NCSL and congratulated the newly elected president, Marcus C Evans Jr.

Maharashtra MLA from the BJP Raju Narayan Todsam said, "One Nation-One Education' is equally important as 'One Nation-One Election'. If implemented, it will enable students to study across states without facing challenges of varying fees and systems. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Rahul for facilitating our participation in the NCSL Summit in Boston." "The insights and experiences we gained at this global platform have strengthened our resolve to work for the progress and betterment of our state and the nation," he added.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
NLC Bharat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Asim Munir Threatens Half the World with Nukes, Targets India Over Water | ABP NEWS
Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget