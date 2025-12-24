Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChristians Targeted Nationwide, Sangh Parivar Blocking Christmas Events: Kerala LoP Satheesan

Christians Targeted Nationwide, Sangh Parivar Blocking Christmas Events: Kerala LoP Satheesan

Kerala LoP V D Satheesan alleged growing attacks on Christians across India, accusing Sangh Parivar of obstructing Christmas events, citing a recent carol group incident in Palakkad.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala LoP V D Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that Christians are being increasingly targeted across the country, with the Sangh Parivar routinely obstructing Christmas celebrations and related gatherings in several states.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly targeted the right wing group in a Facebook post on the eve of Christmas.

"In many states, it has become routine for the Sangh Parivar to obstruct Christmas celebrations and gatherings. Across the country, Christians are being targeted," he alleged.

Even in Kerala, a carol group was stopped in Palakkad district recently, he pointed out.

In an apparent dig at the BJP's minority outreach programme, the Congress leader further alleged that those who appear friendly during Christmas celebrations, including individuals who visit homes with cakes, may in fact be "wolves in sheep's clothing".

They are part of forces involved in attacks against Christians across the country, he alleged without naming anyone.

He also questioned the alleged opposing stance of the Sangh Parivar against distribution of The Bible.

He described such stands as unconstitutional and anti-democratic and said it would be resisted across the country.

The LoP's remarks came in the wake of reports regarding attacks against a set of Christian groups in some north Indian states and also against a Christmas carol group by a man, reportedly a RSS functionary, in Pudussery in Palakkad district.

The incident in Palakkad took place when the carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful in an area, where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence, on Sunday night.

Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent action to check recurring of such incidents.

However, senior BJP leader in Palakkad district C Krishnakumar on Tuesday alleged that the attacked carol group comprised members of the ruling CPI (M).

They were drunk and they went in the area to deliberately create issues, he alleged adding that the carol group went to the area with the band instruments of CPI (M).

The CPI (M) is yet to respond to the allegations.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christmas Celebrations RSS Sangh Parivar Kerala LoP V D Satheesan Christians Targeted
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Lalit Modi Shares Video With Vijay Mallya, Sparks Outrage Over ‘Fugitive’ Remark
Breaking News: Junk Food Claims Child’s Life in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh; Doctors Issue Urgent Warning
Breaking News: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 36-Ball Century, Breaks 39-Year-Old Record in Indian Cricket
Bangladesh: Anti-Hindu Violence Erupts Again in Chattogram, Homes Burnt Amid Political Unrest
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Unnao Rape Survivor Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget