Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to India on Monday for talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval under the Special Representatives mechanism on the boundary issue, PTI reported, citing sources. The visit comes at a time when New Delhi and Beijing are exploring ways to rebuild economic links strained by the deadly 2020 border clash.

According to Bloomberg, direct flights between India and China could resume as early as next month, with an announcement likely when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits China for the first time in seven years to meet President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin from 31 August.

India-China Ties thaw after border clash, pandemic pause

Direct flights between India and China have been grounded since the Covid-19 pandemic, which overlapped with a severe downturn in relations after a clash in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops.

Bloomberg noted that Beijing has recently eased restrictions on urea shipments to India, the world’s largest fertiliser importer, after previously keeping curbs in place despite lifting the ban for other countries in June. Although initial volumes are modest, the move could help address global shortages and bring down prices.

Henry Wang, president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalisation, told Bloomberg that relations between the two Asian giants are currently in an “up cycle” and stressed, “As leaders of the Global South, they have to really speak to each other.” He added that the tariff dispute with Washington has pushed India to maintain “some kind of strategic autonomy and strategic independence.”

Trump’s tariff shock as India-US relations sour

US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50% this month — citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil — has altered Modi’s economic approach. The US president also referred to India’s economy as “dead” and its tariff barriers “obnoxious,” straining ties further.

The setback was particularly striking given Modi’s earlier warm words for Trump and his prompt visit to Washington after Trump’s return to the White House.

According to Bloomberg, the White House tone shifted after Modi denied Trump’s claims that his mediation had helped defuse tensions with Pakistan. The prime minister had challenged those remarks directly during a June phone call with Trump.

PM Modi’s Wider BRICS outreach, strategic moves

PM Modi has also strengthened contacts with other BRICS members, inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year and holding talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in early August. Discussions with Lula included expanding India’s trade deal with Mercosur, the South American customs bloc that includes Brazil.

In the clean energy sector, Bloomberg reported that the Adani Group is exploring a partnership with Chinese electric vehicle major BYD Co. to manufacture batteries in India. Meanwhile, New Delhi has eased tourist visa rules for Chinese nationals after years of restrictions, with China remaining India’s second-largest trading partner after the US.

Despite these steps, deep-rooted mistrust remains. The tensions were reignited recently when China allegedly supplied weapons and intelligence to Pakistan during its military dispute with India.

However, in a notable instance, China’s ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, publicly backed Modi over the tariff issue last week, posting on X: “Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile,” alongside a quote from Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemning tariffs “as a weapon to suppress other countries.”