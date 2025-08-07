×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldChinese Envoy’s ‘Bully’ Jibe At Trump After 50% Tariff Move On India: ‘Weapon To Suppress Other Countries’

Chinese Envoy’s ‘Bully’ Jibe At Trump After 50% Tariff Move On India: ‘Weapon To Suppress Other Countries’

Following US tariffs on India, the Chinese envoy to India criticized Trump's trade tactics, echoing concerns about using tariffs as weapons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:23 PM (IST)

A day after the United States put an extra 25 percent tariff on India, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong took a jab at Donald Trump. In a post on X, the Chinese envoy to India wrote, "Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile”.

The Chinese envoy also added a post quoting an excerpt from the talks between the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Celso Amorim, the Chief Advisor to Brazilian President Lula.

The post said, "Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable."

The recent comment by the Chinese envoy comes amid Trump's threats on China owing to their oil purchase from Russia.

"It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet, we did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others, one of them could be China," Trump said during a news conference in the White House.

The three biggest importers of Russian oil are India, China and Turkey. Trump has threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" if the war between Russia and Ukraine does not end by Friday. 

Brazilian President Dials PM Modi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said. The call is important, as the conversation between the two leaders comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping a 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian president also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump News Trump Tariff Tariff Trump Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi, Lula Back Multilateralism Amid Trump’s 'Unilateral' 50% Tariff Hike On India And Brazil
Modi, Lula Back Multilateralism Amid Trump’s 'Unilateral' 50% Tariff Hike On India And Brazil
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
World
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Technology
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes AI As We Know It
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes Everything
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget