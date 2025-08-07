A day after the United States put an extra 25 percent tariff on India, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong took a jab at Donald Trump. In a post on X, the Chinese envoy to India wrote, "Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile”.

The Chinese envoy also added a post quoting an excerpt from the talks between the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Celso Amorim, the Chief Advisor to Brazilian President Lula.

The post said, "Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable."

The recent comment by the Chinese envoy comes amid Trump's threats on China owing to their oil purchase from Russia.

"It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet, we did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others, one of them could be China," Trump said during a news conference in the White House.

The three biggest importers of Russian oil are India, China and Turkey. Trump has threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" if the war between Russia and Ukraine does not end by Friday.

Brazilian President Dials PM Modi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said. The call is important, as the conversation between the two leaders comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping a 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian president also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.

(With PTI inputs.)