A major police–Naxalite encounter that began on Wednesday in the forests of Bijapur district continued until Thursday morning, leaving 18 Naxalites dead, including nine women. According to officials, 16 of those killed have been identified, all of whom were active cadres of PLGA Battalion No. 2 and collectively carried rewards amounting to ₹1.3 crore.

Among the dead was PLGA Company No. 2 commander Vella Modiyam, who had a ₹10 lakh reward on his head and was wanted in more than 44 criminal cases registered in Bijapur. Senior Maoist leaders DVCM Jhitru Oyam and DVCM Motu Kawasi, both commanders in Platoon No. 13 and long on the radar of security forces, were also killed. All three were prominent members of the West Bastar Maoist division.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said police had received specific intelligence that Modiyam was present in the Kachilwar–Potenar forests with 25–30 Maoist cadres. Following the tip-off, joint teams of the DRG, STF and CoBRA battalion launched a coordinated search operation. Firing began around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and continued intermittently through the night, finally subsiding around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Security personnel recovered 19 weapons from the encounter site, including four AK-47 rifles, one light machine gun, four SLRs, three .303 rifles, an INSAS rifle and a 12-bore gun. A large quantity of explosives and daily-use materials belonging to the Naxalites was also seized. The IG described the operation as one of the biggest successes in the Bastar region in recent years.

Three DRG Personnel Martyred

The operation, however, came at a heavy cost. Three DRG jawans, Monu Baradi, Dukru Ram Gonde and Ramesh Sodhi, were martyred in the exchange of fire. They were given emotional tributes at the Shaheed Vatika in Bijapur Police Lines.

Three others, ASI Janardan Kor, constable Sondev Yadav and constable Ramlou Hemla, sustained injuries and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Doctors have confirmed that all are out of danger.

IG Sundarraj said coordinated efforts by the police, security forces and local villagers have strengthened the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. “The Maoist organisation is now completely cornered. They have no option but to abandon violence and return to the mainstream,” he remarked.

He added that since January 2025, 469 Maoist bodies have been recovered in operations across Bastar, including several top commanders, indicating a steady decline in Maoist influence.

The IG said the government and security forces are focused on freeing remote regions from Naxalite control, reinforcing law and order and accelerating development works. “The people of Bastar are now openly standing against violence, which is a crucial step towards ending Naxalism,” he said.