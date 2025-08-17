Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar SIR: CEC Accuses Oppn Of Causing ‘Confusion’; Says This On Weeding Out Foreign Nationals From Voter List

He urged parties to submit error corrections within 15 days. Kumar also clarified that only Indian citizens can vote, promising to remove foreign nationals from voter lists after investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday alleged that the political parties are spreading confusion, ignoring the ground reality. 

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the CEC responded to the allegations over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. 

He claimed that all voters, political parties, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are working in tandem with transparency on the ground, including through video testimonials. 

"However, it is a matter of concern that the testimonials are not reaching state level or national level leaders of those political parties or they are trying to spread confusion ingorning the ground reality," he added. 

Kumar said that a time of one month has been given to all political parties to raise claims and objection and for the removal of such errors from August 1 to September 1. 

He appealed to all political parties, their nominated Booth Level Agents, national-level political parties, and state-level political parties that, within the coming fifteen days, if there are any errors in the draft voter list provided to them, they should submit them in the prescribed forms."

'Only Indians Can Vote'

Speaking on the issue of inclusion of foreign nationals in the voter list, Kumar said names of such people will be deleted after investigation. 

"I want to make it clear that according to the Constitution of India, only Indian citizens can vote for the election of MP and MLA. People from other countries do not have the right," he said. 

"If such people have filled out the enumeration form, then during the SIR process, they will have to prove their nationality by submitting some documents. Their names will be removed after the investigation," he added.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar Bihar SIR
