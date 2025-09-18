CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged the Chief Election Commissioner is protecting those undermining democracy and vowed to speak only with 100% proof, defending the Constitution and democratic process.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India during what he called his “H-Bomb” press conference, alleging large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of shielding those “destroying Indian democracy.” He said, “The Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy.”

He also said that the CEC is saving the 'Vote Chors.'

He also underlined that he would not make allegations without evidence. “I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent truth. I am somebody who loves my country, I love my Constitution, I love the democratic process, and I am protecting that process. I’m not going to say anything here that is not based on 100% proof that you can determine,” he said.

Opening the briefing at Indira Bhawan in the capital, Gandhi remarked, “This is not the H-Bomb, the H-Bomb will come later,” hinting that more disclosures were to follow.

The Congress leader alleged that over 6,000 voters were deleted from the rolls in Karnataka’s Aland constituency through “software manipulation and fake applications.” He added that names were being struck off voter lists without the knowledge of those affected, while those accused of wrongdoing denied any involvement.

Gandhi further claimed that more than 6,850 voters were added to the rolls in Maharashtra’s Rajpura constituency during elections, using fake names and addresses to create bogus voters.

Reiterating his commitment to the Constitution and democratic values, the LoP said that every statement he made was verifiable and based on documentary proof. He stressed that protecting the sanctity of India’s electoral process was vital for the country’s democracy.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
