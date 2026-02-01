Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Budget 2026 Relief For Taxpayers: Sitharaman Extends ITR Revision Window, Simplifies TDS Rules

Budget 2026 Relief For Taxpayers: Sitharaman Extends ITR Revision Window, Simplifies TDS Rules

Budget 2026 offers relief as FM Sitharaman allows revised ITR filing till March 31 with a nominal fee and announces staggered return deadlines.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:19 PM (IST)

Union Budget 2026 brought significant relief for individual and small taxpayers, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing an extension of the deadline for revising income tax returns (ITRs) along with simplified compliance norms. The measures are aimed at easing procedural burdens, reducing penalties for genuine errors, and preparing taxpayers for the rollout of the new Income Tax Act from the next financial year.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament on Sunday, Sitharaman said taxpayers would be allowed more time to correct mistakes in their filings, albeit with a nominal fee, while also unveiling a staggered return-filing calendar to make compliance smoother.

Revised ITR Filing Allowed Till March 31

One of the key announcements in Budget 2026 was the extension of the timeline for filing revised income tax returns. The Finance Minister said taxpayers would be permitted to revise their returns until the end of the financial year. Sitharaman said, "File revised ITR till 31 March with nominal fee."

This move is expected to benefit individuals who miss errors or omissions in their original filings and are currently constrained by tighter deadlines and higher penalties. By allowing revisions up to March 31, the government aims to strike a balance between compliance flexibility and timely tax administration.

Sitharaman also focused on easing compliance for small taxpayers, announcing reforms to make tax deduction at source (TDS) processes simpler and less cumbersome. Along with streamlined procedures, the Budget proposed longer timelines for return revisions and a more structured filing schedule. Sitharaman said: "“The Income Tax Act, 2025, will take effect from April 1, 2026. To ease compliance, I propose staggered timelines for filing returns: individuals using ITR-1 and ITR-2 may continue filing until July 31, while non-audit business cases and trusts will have time until August 31.”

Breaking News: Budget Team Ready as Nirmala Sitharaman Departs for Kartavya Bhavan

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman PM Modi Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026
