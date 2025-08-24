BSF Nabs Senior Bangladesh Police Officer While Attempting to Cross Border In West Bengal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBSF Nabs Senior Bangladesh Police Officer While Attempting to Cross Border In West Bengal

BSF detained a senior Bangladesh Police officer in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after he allegedly tried to cross the border near Hakimpur post. He was later handed to state police

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
In a rare and startling incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening detained a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police after he allegedly attempted to cross into Indian territory illegally. The arrest took place in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, officials confirmed.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, was intercepted near the Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 and 7 pm. According to officials, BSF personnel on routine patrol spotted suspicious movement and swiftly intervened.

“On searching him, identity documents were recovered, establishing that the individual was a serving officer of the Bangladesh Police,” a senior official told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Following his detention, the officer was handed over to the West Bengal Police for detailed questioning. Investigators are now probing the motive behind the unusual infiltration attempt and whether the officer acted alone or was part of a larger network.

A Rare Case of Cross-Border Breach

Authorities described the incident as one of the rarest instances of a Bangladeshi law enforcement officer being caught while attempting to enter India illegally. While infiltration cases are not new along the Indo-Bangladesh border, this particular arrest has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns about the intent behind the crossing.

Why North 24 Parganas Is a Vulnerable Zone

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching 4,096 km, is among the longest international boundaries in the world. Of this, West Bengal alone accounts for nearly 2,217 km—making it a hotspot for illegal crossings, smuggling, and trafficking.

North 24 Parganas, where the arrest occurred, remains one of the most sensitive stretches. Its riverine terrain, thick population, and closeness to urban hubs have long made it a preferred route for smugglers and touts. Security agencies frequently warn that the region is exploited by organised networks attempting to cross over.

BSF’s Role in Securing the Border

The BSF, tasked with guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border, plays a crucial role in curbing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and the smuggling of cattle, narcotics, and counterfeit currency. Over the years, the force has intensified surveillance with fencing projects, modern technology, and coordinated patrols to plug gaps along the frontier.

However, the detention of a serving Bangladeshi police officer is being viewed as a serious breach. Officials say the investigation will determine whether his entry was accidental, personal, or part of a larger agenda.

“Such incidents reinforce the need for heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border,” a senior official noted, adding that coordination between state police, intelligence agencies, and central forces is being strengthened to prevent similar attempts.

