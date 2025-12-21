‘Blind Loyalty On display’: BJP Slams Telangana CM For Comments During Christmas Event

A political flashpoint has emerged in Telangana just days before Christmas, after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi while speaking about the festival, triggering a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The remarks have ignited a wider debate over faith, politics, and political loyalty, with the BJP accusing the Congress of excessive flattery and disrespect towards the Christian community.

Christmas Remarks Spark Political Storm in Telangana

The controversy erupted during Christmas celebrations organised by the Telangana government on Saturday, where Revanth Reddy addressed a gathering marking the Christian festival. His comments, linking Christmas to Sonia Gandhi, quickly spread across social media platforms, fuelling sharp reactions from political opponents.

The BJP wasted little time in responding, framing the remarks as an example of political sycophancy and an affront to religious sentiments.

BJP Hits Back, Accuses Congress of Sycophancy

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a blistering attack on the Telangana Chief Minister. He accused Reddy of crossing “all limits of flattery” by suggesting that Christmas celebrations owed something to Sonia Gandhi’s role or sacrifice.

“If sycophancy were a sport, Revanth Reddy would win the Olympic gold medal,” Poonawalla said. He went on to claim that such remarks insulted Jesus Christ and the Christian community, arguing that blind loyalty to a political family had overtaken respect for faith and public responsibility.

The BJP’s criticism framed the issue as not merely political, but deeply emotional, tapping into sensitivities surrounding religion and belief.

What Exactly Did Revanth Reddy Say?

Addressing the Christmas programme at LB Stadium (Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium), Revanth Reddy emphasised religious harmony, urging people to respect all faiths while practising their own religion.

He underlined that his government had already taken action against individuals who incite religious hatred or carry out attacks based on faith.

“We will bring a law in the Legislative Assembly to punish those who insult other religions. We will also amend the existing acts to punish those who abuse other faiths,” the Chief Minister said, outlining the government’s intent to strengthen legal safeguards.

Linking Faith, Politics, and December’s ‘Miracles’

Reddy also drew a symbolic connection between religion and political history. He described December as a “Miracle Month” for Telangana and the Congress party, noting that the month marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the birth of Sonia Gandhi, and the granting of statehood to Telangana.

In addition, he referred to neighbouring Karnataka, stating that the Congress government there had already introduced a bill aimed at punishing hate speech against other religions.