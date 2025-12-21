Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Blind Loyalty On display’: BJP Slams Telangana CM For Comments During Christmas Event

‘Blind Loyalty On display’: BJP Slams Telangana CM For Comments During Christmas Event

BJP criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over his Christmas remarks, accusing him of excessive flattery and insulting religious sentiments, triggering a fresh political row.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A political flashpoint has emerged in Telangana just days before Christmas, after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi while speaking about the festival, triggering a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The remarks have ignited a wider debate over faith, politics, and political loyalty, with the BJP accusing the Congress of excessive flattery and disrespect towards the Christian community.

Christmas Remarks Spark Political Storm in Telangana

The controversy erupted during Christmas celebrations organised by the Telangana government on Saturday, where Revanth Reddy addressed a gathering marking the Christian festival. His comments, linking Christmas to Sonia Gandhi, quickly spread across social media platforms, fuelling sharp reactions from political opponents.

The BJP wasted little time in responding, framing the remarks as an example of political sycophancy and an affront to religious sentiments.

BJP Hits Back, Accuses Congress of Sycophancy

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a blistering attack on the Telangana Chief Minister. He accused Reddy of crossing “all limits of flattery” by suggesting that Christmas celebrations owed something to Sonia Gandhi’s role or sacrifice.

“If sycophancy were a sport, Revanth Reddy would win the Olympic gold medal,” Poonawalla said. He went on to claim that such remarks insulted Jesus Christ and the Christian community, arguing that blind loyalty to a political family had overtaken respect for faith and public responsibility.

The BJP’s criticism framed the issue as not merely political, but deeply emotional, tapping into sensitivities surrounding religion and belief.

What Exactly Did Revanth Reddy Say?

Addressing the Christmas programme at LB Stadium (Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium), Revanth Reddy emphasised religious harmony, urging people to respect all faiths while practising their own religion.

He underlined that his government had already taken action against individuals who incite religious hatred or carry out attacks based on faith.

“We will bring a law in the Legislative Assembly to punish those who insult other religions. We will also amend the existing acts to punish those who abuse other faiths,” the Chief Minister said, outlining the government’s intent to strengthen legal safeguards.

Linking Faith, Politics, and December’s ‘Miracles’

Reddy also drew a symbolic connection between religion and political history. He described December as a “Miracle Month” for Telangana and the Congress party, noting that the month marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the birth of Sonia Gandhi, and the granting of statehood to Telangana.

In addition, he referred to neighbouring Karnataka, stating that the Congress government there had already introduced a bill aimed at punishing hate speech against other religions.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Revanth Reddy BJP VS Congress Telangana Politics SONIA GANDHI Christmas Controversy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi In Dibrugarh
'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi
World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
UP Police Action: Wanted Criminal with 46 Cases Shot Dead in Saharanpur Encounter
Maharashtra Shock: Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Three Arrested
Delhi NCR Sees Slight Relief as Fog Thins and Air Quality Improves, Cold Wave Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget