BLA Strikes 10 Balochistan Cities In Coordinated Attacks, Commissioner Abducted

Pakistan’s Balochistan province witnessed coordinated attacks across multiple locations on Friday, January 31, with Baloch fighters targeting Pakistani Army and ISI installations in what the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) described as the second phase of Operation Harof.

In a statement, the BLA said its fighters simultaneously struck military and intelligence targets in Quetta, the provincial capital, and in Noshki, Mastung, Dalbadin, Kalat, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump and Buleda.

Suicide Attacks Reported In Key Locations

According to the BLA, suicide attacks were carried out in Quetta, Pasni, Gwadar, Noshki and Dalbadin by its Majeed Brigade. The group also claimed that its fighters infiltrated an army camp during the attacks.

The offensive, the BLA said, was conducted under Operation Harof 2.0 by its Fatah Squad, Majeed Brigade, ZIRAB and STOS units.

BLA Claims Over 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed that more than 12 Pakistani soldiers have been killed so far in the attacks. The group also said its fighters captured and forced the evacuation of Pakistani police buildings in Mastung and Kalat.

It further claimed that several highways leading towards the coast were attacked to block the movement of Pakistani army troops.

Pakistani Military Yet To Issue Statement

The Pakistani military has not issued any official statement on the attacks so far.

However, reports indicate that exchanges of fire between Pakistani security forces and BLA fighters are ongoing. These reports suggest that around 12 Pakistani soldiers and three BLA fighters have been killed. In Quetta alone, seven policemen were reported killed in the attacks.

Deputy Commissioner Taken Hostage, Video Released

The BLA said that its fighters have been carrying out continuous operations across 10 cities in Balochistan since 6 a.m. on Friday.

The group also claimed it took Noshki Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hussain hostage and released a video showing him admitting that he was being held by Baloch fighters.

Situation Grim In Quetta

According to available information, the situation remains particularly tense in Quetta. Reports say Baloch fighters robbed a bank before carrying out a blast in the area.

Armed fighters were also seen moving openly on the streets, and several police vehicles were set on fire, adding to the instability in the provincial capital.