BJP Appoints Dharmendra Pradhan As Bihar Election In-Charge, Bhupendra Yadav For Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved decisively to fortify its electoral strategy ahead of crucial state elections. Party president JP Nadda on Thursday announced senior leaders tasked with steering campaigns in Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, signaling a focused push in both eastern and southern India.

In Bihar, where Assembly elections are expected later this year, likely in October or November, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the state’s election in-charge. He will be supported by Union Minister CR Patil and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as co-in-charges. These appointments come as BJP prepares for a high-stakes battle in a state where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently holds a slim majority. The Bihar Assembly has 243 members, with the NDA controlling 131 seats, BJP has 80 MLAs, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and support from 2 independents, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan holds 111 members, led by the RJD with 77 MLAs.

BJP announces election in-charges and co-in-charges for the Bihar Assembly elections.



Dharmendra Pradhan: Election in-charge

CR Patil: Co-in-charge

Keshav Prasad Maurya: Co-in-charge#biharelection2025 pic.twitter.com/qCujIpTOLo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025

For West Bengal, which heads to the polls in 2026, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as election in-charge, assisted by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Both Yadav and Pradhan have a track record of successful campaigns across multiple states. Yadav, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Alwar, has previously managed elections in Bihar (2020), Madhya Pradesh (2023), and Odisha (2024).

BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav appointed as the party's election incharge for West Bengal; Biplab Kumar Deb appointed co-incharge pic.twitter.com/7Vb2fUmQ2t — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

In Tamil Nadu, also set for polls next year, BJP has named Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda as election in-charge, with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol as his co-in-charge. Panda had previously led the party’s campaign in Delhi in 2024, reflecting BJP’s intent to strengthen its foothold in southern India.

The appointments highlight BJP’s reliance on seasoned strategists to craft narratives, mobilize cadres, and steer campaigns. Pradhan, who won his Lok Sabha seat from Sambalpur, has overseen elections in Uttar Pradesh (2022) and Karnataka (2023), while Yadav and Pradhan together led campaigns in Haryana and Maharashtra in 2024.