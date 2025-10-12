Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates For J&K Biennial Polls

BJP Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates For J&K Biennial Polls

BJP announces Mir, Mahajan, Sharma for J&K Rajya Sabha by-elections on Oct 24. NC-Congress alliance fields 3 candidates; first RS polls post-Article 370 abrogation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The BJP has announced its nominees for the 2025 Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Jammu and Kashmir. The candidates for the three vacant seats are:

  • Ghulam Mohammad Mir – for one seat under Notification 01
  • Rakesh Mahajan – for one seat under Notification 02
  • Sat Pal Sharma – for two seats under Notification 03

The party’s Central Election Committee has officially approved these names for the upcoming polls.

These elections are being held to fill seats that have been vacant since 2021, with voting scheduled for October 24, 2025. This marks the first Rajya Sabha by-election in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the official notification for the by-elections on September 24, 2025. All 90 members of the J&K Legislative Assembly will vote, and a candidate will need a majority of 46 votes to win. Nominations opened on October 3 and can be withdrawn until October 21. The four vacant seats arose after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmad Laway.

The by-elections will see a contest primarily between the BJP and the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance. Under the alliance, NC has allocated one seat to Congress, though the party has not yet announced a candidate. Meanwhile, NC has fielded Chowdhary Mohammad Razzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi for three seats.

Farooq Abdullah was also reportedly considered for a Rajya Sabha seat but will not contest due to health reasons. Rajya Sabha by-elections are held biennially to fill one-third of the upper house seats.

Recently, Assam elected Kanak Purkayastha (BJP) and Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) to the Rajya Sabha, while Tamil Nadu elected M. Dhanapal (AIADMK), I.S. Inbadurai (AIADMK), S.R. Shivalingam (DMK), P. Wilson (DMK), and Kamal Haasan (MNM). Now, voting is underway to fill four seats in Jammu & Kashmir and one in Punjab.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Conference Article 370 Jammu & Kashmir BJP Congress Breaking News By-elections Rajya Sabha ABP Live October 24 J&K Assembly Ghulam Mohammad Mir Rakesh Mahajan Satpal Sharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
World
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
World
Nobel Winners Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo To Exit US Amid Funding Concerns
Nobel Winners Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo To Exit US Amid Funding Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Issues Ultimatum to RJD Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute | ABP News
West Bengal: MBBS Student Gang Raped In Durgapur, Students Protest For Justice | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Heads to Delhi to Meet Rahul Gandhi | ABP News
Clashes Erupt Along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Pakistani Airstrike | ABP News
Los Angeles: Helicopter Crashes in Huntington Beach, 5 Including Child Hospitalized | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget