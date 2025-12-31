Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Threatened Amit Shah, Calls Bengal A 'Tanasahi' State

BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Threatened Amit Shah, Calls Bengal A 'Tanasahi' State

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to the state, and alleged that she has been running a "tanasahi" (dictatorship).

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Bankura district, threatened the Home Minister of India that she "allowed" him to come out of the hotel where he was staying in Kolkata.

Patra said, “Mamata Banerjee has threatened the Home Minister of India in words which cannot even be thought of. We have seen it. She said that you (Shah) are hiding in a hotel. If we want, you cannot step out of the hotel. You are lucky that we allowed you to come out of the hotel.” He claimed that it is not only a threat to the Union home minister, but to the entire population of the country.

“This is Hitler-sahi and tanasahi,” Patra alleged.

“This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Bengal. Our party president JP Nadda’s cavalcade was attacked during the previous elections by infiltrators,” the Puri MP said.

He also alleged that around 300 BJP activists were killed in West Bengal by goons of the TMC, while 3,000 others had to flee their homes.

“There have been attacks on democracy in Bengal. This is happening in a state which led the country all along. Bengal is now destroyed by Mamata Banerjee,” he said. PTI AAM AAM NN

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee BJP Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
India
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
India
Jaishankar Reaches Dhaka For Khaleda Zia's Funeral
Jaishankar Reaches Dhaka For Khaleda Zia's Funeral
Advertisement

Videos

SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Breaking News: Two Accused Arrested in Faridabad Gang Rape Case, Investigation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget