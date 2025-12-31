BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Threatened Amit Shah, Calls Bengal A 'Tanasahi' State

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to the state, and alleged that she has been running a "tanasahi" (dictatorship).

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Bankura district, threatened the Home Minister of India that she "allowed" him to come out of the hotel where he was staying in Kolkata.

Patra said, “Mamata Banerjee has threatened the Home Minister of India in words which cannot even be thought of. We have seen it. She said that you (Shah) are hiding in a hotel. If we want, you cannot step out of the hotel. You are lucky that we allowed you to come out of the hotel.” He claimed that it is not only a threat to the Union home minister, but to the entire population of the country.

“This is Hitler-sahi and tanasahi,” Patra alleged.

“This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Bengal. Our party president JP Nadda’s cavalcade was attacked during the previous elections by infiltrators,” the Puri MP said.

He also alleged that around 300 BJP activists were killed in West Bengal by goons of the TMC, while 3,000 others had to flee their homes.

“There have been attacks on democracy in Bengal. This is happening in a state which led the country all along. Bengal is now destroyed by Mamata Banerjee,” he said. PTI AAM AAM NN

