BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Stable, Likely To Be Discharged Today

HomeNewsIndiaBJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Stable, Likely To Be Discharged Today

Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday due to dehydration.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for dehydration, is now "stable" and likely to be discharged on Monday, a source at the health facility said.

“There has been significant improvement in the health condition of Naveen Patnaik, and he feels fine. The treatment is going on,” the hospital said in a bulletin at 11 am.

Patnaik is likely to be discharged during the day, the hospital source said.

The 78-year-old politician has been "responding well" to treatment, and his condition has been "improving", said a bulletin issued by the private hospital on Sunday.

BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma said, "Patnaik is now stable and has recovered from the dehydration problem." Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, and some doctors visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, BJD leaders said.

BJD leaders and workers on Monday morning offered ‘diya’ (lamp) at Shree Liangaraj Temple here, and prayed for the speedy recovery of Patnaik.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for the speedy recovery of the BJD leader. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
BJD Naveen Patnaik Odisha
