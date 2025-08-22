Explorer
SC Allows Excluded Voters In Bihar To Submit Claims Online Or Physically
SC allows excluded Bihar SIR voters to submit claims online or physically with valid ID.
The Supreme Court has permitted voters excluded from the Bihar Special Summary Revision (SIR) to submit their claims both online and through physical forms. The apex court has also clarified that claim forms can be submitted along with an Aadhaar card or any of 11 other acceptable documents.
Bihar SIR row: SC allows excluded voters to make online submissions besides physical.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2025
SC directs claim forms can be submitted alongwith Aadhaar card or any other 11 acceptable documents in Bihar SIR. pic.twitter.com/0R5oSSuo8b
