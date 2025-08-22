SC Allows Excluded Voters In Bihar To Submit Claims Online Or Physically

The Supreme Court has permitted voters excluded from the Bihar Special Summary Revision (SIR) to submit their claims both online and through physical forms. The apex court has also clarified that claim forms can be submitted along with an Aadhaar card or any of 11 other acceptable documents.

