Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves

Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves

The Supreme Court has directed the Bihar Legal Service Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers to assist voters in filing claims and objections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court, while hearing RJD and AIMIM's pleas seeking an extension of time for filing claims and objections in the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, said that the confusion over the exercise is "largely due to trust issue" and asked political parties to "activate" themselves.

The top court directed the Bihar Legal Services Authority chairperson to activate para legal volunteers to help individuals and political parties to submit claims and objections in every district across the state.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also noted that the poll body has assured that claims and objections can be filed even after September 30 and that the revisions will continue till the last date of filing of nominations.

"As regards extension of time, note says that filing of claims/objections or corrections is not barred after 1 Sept. It is stated that the claims/objections/corrections can be submitted even after the deadline ie after 1 Sept and same will be considered after roll has been finalised," the Supreme Court said in its order.

"Process will continue until last date of nominations and all inclusions/exclusions are integrated in the final roll. In light of this stand, let the claims/objections/corrections be continued to be filed. Meanwhile, political parties/petitioners may submit their affidavits in response to the note," it added.

The matter, mentioned by Advocate Prashant Bhushan before Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, was filed by Bihar's political leaders who sought extension for the Septmber 1 deadline to file claims and objections regarding the draft list published by the Election Commission.

In the previous hearing, the top court said that a person can use an Aadhaar card to get his or her name included in the voters' list. It also asked the political parties to provide assistance to those whose names had been excluded from the draft electoral role.

On August 22, the Supreme Court ordered that persons excluded from the draft electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar can submit their applications for inclusion of names through online mode, ruling that physical submission of forms is not necessary.

 

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
SUpreme COurt Bihar SIR
