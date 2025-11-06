Bihar Elections Phase 1: Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh Among Early Voters As Polling Begins

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Elections Phase 1: Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh Among Early Voters As Polling Begins

Top leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh, and Vijay Kumar Sinha cast their votes early as the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections began amid high voter enthusiasm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Patna, Nov 6 (PTI) Several senior politicians, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Giriraj Singh, were among those who cast their votes early during the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a booth in Veterinary College in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh cast their votes at respective booths in Lakhisarai, while Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' exercised his franchise in the state capital Patna.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin voted along with his wife Deepmala Srivastava at a polling booth in Patna's Digha assembly segment.

Singer-turned-politician, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, also exercised his franchise at Ekma in Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote in the early hours.

A politician in Vaishali went to the booth riding a buffalo, while urging people also to cast their votes.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
