Bhopal Shocker: Class 11 Student Raped In Multiple Cars, Filmed; Extortion Racket Exposed

In Bhopal, police are investigating a case involving the sexual assault of a woman, coupled with alleged blackmail and extortion. The survivor reportedly endured abuse inside four separate vehicles, including a Thar SUV, all of which have been seized by authorities.

Bhopal Class 11 Girl's Sexual Assault

The primary accused, Ausaf Ali Khan, was arrested on February 3 and remains in custody. His associate, Maj Khan, a local gym operator, was taken into custody on February 8 and is in remand at Kohefiza police station until February 13. Investigators say Maj Khan admitted that Ausaf assaulted the survivor inside the Thar in Khanugaon while he waited outside, secretly recording the act on an iPhone, as per a report on India Today.

Authorities allege that the accused circulated the footage among themselves and threatened to make it public unless the survivor paid Rs 40,000. They are also accused of coercing her into repeated assaults. The Thar was later recovered hidden in Sehore district, though the iPhone used to record the incident has not yet been located.

Special Investigation Team Constituted

Given the severity of the case, the Police Commissioner formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Ankita Khatrakar. During the probe, links were discovered between Maj Khan and a head constable at Kohefiza police station, who is suspected of leaking sensitive information regarding the case, reported DNA. The constable has been suspended pending further inquiry.

The SIT is conducting a thorough investigation covering all aspects of the assault, extortion, and potential police complicity. Officials emphasize the seriousness of the crime and the need for accountability at every level of law enforcement.