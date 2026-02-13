Police are investigating a case of sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion against a woman. The survivor reportedly endured abuse inside four vehicles, all of which have been seized.
Bhopal Shocker: Class 11 Student Raped In Multiple Cars, Filmed; Extortion Racket Exposed
Bhopal woman assaulted in four vehicles; accused allegedly blackmailed her using recorded footage. SIT investigates possible police complicity.
In Bhopal, police are investigating a case involving the sexual assault of a woman, coupled with alleged blackmail and extortion. The survivor reportedly endured abuse inside four separate vehicles, including a Thar SUV, all of which have been seized by authorities.
Bhopal Class 11 Girl's Sexual Assault
The primary accused, Ausaf Ali Khan, was arrested on February 3 and remains in custody. His associate, Maj Khan, a local gym operator, was taken into custody on February 8 and is in remand at Kohefiza police station until February 13. Investigators say Maj Khan admitted that Ausaf assaulted the survivor inside the Thar in Khanugaon while he waited outside, secretly recording the act on an iPhone, as per a report on India Today.
Authorities allege that the accused circulated the footage among themselves and threatened to make it public unless the survivor paid Rs 40,000. They are also accused of coercing her into repeated assaults. The Thar was later recovered hidden in Sehore district, though the iPhone used to record the incident has not yet been located.
Special Investigation Team Constituted
Given the severity of the case, the Police Commissioner formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Ankita Khatrakar. During the probe, links were discovered between Maj Khan and a head constable at Kohefiza police station, who is suspected of leaking sensitive information regarding the case, reported DNA. The constable has been suspended pending further inquiry.
The SIT is conducting a thorough investigation covering all aspects of the assault, extortion, and potential police complicity. Officials emphasize the seriousness of the crime and the need for accountability at every level of law enforcement.
Related Video
Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Bhopal involving a woman?
Who are the main accused in this case?
The primary accused is Ausaf Ali Khan, arrested on February 3. His associate, Maj Khan, a gym operator, was arrested on February 8.
How was the survivor blackmailed?
The accused allegedly circulated a recording of the assault and threatened to release it unless the survivor paid ₹40,000. They also coerced her into repeated assaults.
Has a Special Investigation Team (SIT) been formed?
Yes, due to the case's severity, an SIT led by ACP Ankita Khatrakar was formed to investigate all aspects, including potential police involvement.