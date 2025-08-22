Bengaluru Traffic Police Offers 50% Discount On Pending E-Challan Fines Between Aug 23-Sept 12

Bengaluru Traffic Fine: Bengaluru motorists will get a limited-time relief as the city’s traffic police have announced a 50% rebate on all unpaid e-challan fines, valid from August 23 to September 12, 2025. The move, backed by a government order, is aimed at easing financial strain on vehicle owners and encouraging timely clearance of dues.

Where & How To Pay Pending Fines

According to officials, the discount will apply only to cases booked under the e-challan system. The initiative is part of the department’s larger effort to strengthen road safety, improve compliance, and streamline fine collection.

Vehicle owners can settle their dues at half the penalty amount through the following platforms:

Bengaluru Traffic Police official website

Karnataka State Police (KSP) app

BTP ASTraM app (Bangalore Traffic Division)

Traffic police stations across the city

Traffic Management Centre, Infantry Road

KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne service centres

Bengaluru Traffic Police Order

The concession was formalised through Government Order No. TD 27 TDO 2023, dated August 21, 2025, authorising the 50% waiver for a limited period.

Issuing a statement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said the rebate is designed to offer relief to motorists while also reinforcing the importance of traffic discipline. In the release, Bengaluru Traffic police said, "The initiative is designed to provide relief to vehicle owners while motivating everyone to clear their dues and uphold traffic discipline. We urge all motorists to make use of this limited-time window and settle their pending fines promptly. Together, let us move towards a safer and more responsible Bengaluru."

The department added that the initiative is not just about easing payments but also about building a more responsible traffic culture in the city.

