Bengaluru Radiologist Booked For Sexually Harassing Woman During Scan In Anekal

A radiologist at a private scanning centre has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman during a routine medical scan, sparking outrage in the locality. The accused, identified as Jayakumar, is said to have touched the woman inappropriately and behaved in a sexually explicit manner, according to a complaint filed at Anekal police station. When confronted, he allegedly threatened the victim and used abusive language to intimidate her.

Radiologist Booked For Sexually Harassing Woman

Demonstrating courage, the woman returned to the centre the next day and secretly recorded the incident on her mobile phone. After her husband viewed the footage and confronted Jayakumar, he reportedly summoned local goons to intimidate him, as per a report on India Today. However, residents intervened, condemned the doctor’s actions, and escorted him to the police station, where a formal complaint was lodged.

Bengaluru Rural police chief CK Baba confirmed that an FIR has been registered under BNS 64 and said the doctor is currently absconding, reported Times of India. Two police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him, and the investigation is ongoing. Portions of the incident recorded on the victim’s phone have been submitted as evidence.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru. Local residents have expressed outrage over the incident, demanding strict action and calling for stronger safeguards to protect women in medical settings. Authorities continue to pursue the accused while investigating the case.

