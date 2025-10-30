Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Power Cut On October 30: Check If Your Area Is Affected?

Bengaluru Power Cut On October 30: Check If Your Area Is Affected?

BESCOM announced a planned power outage in central and eastern Bengaluru on Thursday, October 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage across several parts of the city on Thursday, October 30, citing essential maintenance and upgrade work. The outage, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., is expected to affect more than 100 localities across central and eastern Bengaluru.

In its public advisory, BESCOM urged residents to cooperate during the maintenance period, assuring that the temporary disruption is necessary to enhance service reliability and prevent unplanned breakdowns in the coming weeks.

Bengaluru Power Cut Areas

Old Baiyappanahalli, Nagenpalya, Satyanagar, Gajendranagar, S. Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road, Cookson Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Jaibharat Nagar, CK Garden, Hutchins Road, Wheeler Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Lazar Layout, Vivekananda Nagar, Jeevanhalli, Fraser Town, Cox Town, Benson Town, and Richards Town.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Shock: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Police Launch Manhunt
Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Tailor Fined For Failing To Deliver Bridal Blouse On Time
Sudan Crisis Deepens: Over 460 Killed In Hospital Attack As Paramilitary Forces Tighten Grip On Darfur
UP News: Viral Video Shows District Panchayat Officer Confronted At Toll Plaza; Scuffle Sparks Outrage
World News: US President Donald Trump Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping After Six Years In South Korea
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget