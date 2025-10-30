Bengaluru Power Cut On October 30: Check If Your Area Is Affected?

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage across several parts of the city on Thursday, October 30, citing essential maintenance and upgrade work. The outage, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., is expected to affect more than 100 localities across central and eastern Bengaluru.

In its public advisory, BESCOM urged residents to cooperate during the maintenance period, assuring that the temporary disruption is necessary to enhance service reliability and prevent unplanned breakdowns in the coming weeks.

Bengaluru Power Cut Areas

Old Baiyappanahalli, Nagenpalya, Satyanagar, Gajendranagar, S. Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road, Cookson Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Jaibharat Nagar, CK Garden, Hutchins Road, Wheeler Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Lazar Layout, Vivekananda Nagar, Jeevanhalli, Fraser Town, Cox Town, Benson Town, and Richards Town.

