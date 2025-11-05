Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 6, 2025: BESCOM To Carry Out 5-Hour Outage For Maintenance

Bengaluru residents, particularly in areas near Kempanahalli substation, will face power cut on November 6, 2025.

Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Residents in parts of Bengaluru will experience temporary power cut on November 6, 2025, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes essential maintenance and system enhancement works aimed at improving service reliability. The power cut will be experienced from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 6

According to BESCOM, the scheduled power cuts will primarily affect areas under the Kempanahalli substation, including Chikkabanavara, Chikkabanavara Village, Aldamarandoddi, Tammenahalli, Byalakere, Vaderahalli, Kentenahalli, and several surrounding villages that fall under BESCOM North Division–1. The supply interruptions are expected to last several hours during the day, though officials said electricity will be restored immediately after the completion of maintenance activities.

Why Power Shutdown? 

The outage is part of BESCOM’s broader infrastructure upgrade initiative, which includes strengthening transmission lines, replacing aging transformers, and stabilising voltage fluctuations in the city’s northern suburbs. The company said the short-term inconvenience would lead to more reliable and consistent power delivery for residents in rapidly expanding neighbourhoods.

Residents have been advised to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to daily activities and to unplug sensitive electrical appliances during the maintenance period.

During a Bengaluru power shutdown, charge your devices in advance, store enough water, and unplug electronics to prevent damage. Use daylight and ventilation to stay comfortable, and keep flashlights or battery lamps ready for night hours. Limit device use to save battery, and if you work from home, switch to mobile data or a hotspot. Once power returns, wait a few minutes before turning on major appliances. If power doesn’t resume on schedule or fluctuates, report it to BESCOM helpline 1912 or on X at @BESCOMHelpline.

Bengaluru Electricity Helpline

For real-time updates, consumers can visit bescom.karnataka.gov.in or follow @NammaBESCOM on social media. BESCOM has also issued helpline numbers for assistance across districts:

  • Bengaluru Urban: 82778 84011 / 12 / 13 / 14
  • Bengaluru Rural: 82778 84017
  • Kolara: 82778 84015
  • Chikkaballapura: 82778 84016
  • Ramanagara: 82778 84018
  • Tumakuru: 82778 84019
  • Davanagere: 82778 84021
  • Chitradurga: 82778 84020


Residents can also reach out to the emergency helpline numbers 97524 85499 and 86020 07202 for any urgent assistance during the outage period.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
Embed widget