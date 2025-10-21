Diwali celebrations this year saw a sharp rise in fire-related emergencies across Telangana, highlighting the safety challenges associated with the festival. The state fire department reported 44 incidents, with one of the most serious being a major blaze at Arene Life Sciences Private Limited in the Sangareddy Industrial Area. Firefighters from Sadhasivapet and Sangareddy stations responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control.



Fortunately, no casualties were reported. A senior fire official described the industrial fire as one of the most critical incidents of the day, as per a report on ANI. Fire teams across Telangana remained on high alert throughout Diwali to manage the surge in emergencies, which included residential fires and firecracker-related accidents. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while handling firecrackers, open flames, and other potential hazards during festive celebrations.

Delhi’s Fire, Pollution Impact

While Telangana handled the surge in fires, Delhi witnessed an even higher volume of emergency calls. The Delhi Fire Services responded to 269 calls during Diwali night, with the number rising to nearly 400 by 6:00 am the following morning. Firefighters were deployed across all stations to ensure rapid response to incidents ranging from firecracker mishaps to residential and commercial fires.

The day after Diwali, New Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog, with air quality plunging into the ‘Very Poor’ and ‘Severe’ categories. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350 at 8 am. Several areas, including Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Wazirpur, recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating ‘Severe’ pollution, as per the report. Other locations such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Punjabi Bagh also reported dangerously high levels of air pollution, underscoring the environmental consequences of large-scale festive celebrations.

The spike in fire incidents across Telangana and Delhi, coupled with deteriorating air quality, has prompted authorities to urge residents to remain vigilant, minimize firecracker use, and follow safety precautions.