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English NewsNewsIndiaBareilly PWD projects must get clearances by July 15: UP CM to officials

Bareilly PWD projects must get clearances by July 15: UP CM to officials

Bareilly (UP), Jun 30 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that all approved PWD projects in the Bareilly division receive final clearance and budget allocation by July 15, paving way for the foundation-laying ceremonies on August 1.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:52 AM (IST)

Bareilly (UP), Jun 30 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that all approved PWD projects in the Bareilly division receive final clearance and budget allocation by July 15, paving way for the foundation-laying ceremonies on August 15.

The direction came during a review of nearly 2,200 proposals submitted by public representatives from the Bareilly division.

Adityanath said that as soon as the budget is released, foundation-laying ceremonies for roads, bridges, and other development projects should begin by August 15, the UP government said in a statement.

After the meeting, Adityanath flagged off 60 advanced sanitation vehicles purchased by the Municipal Corporation from the Circuit House premises.

The fleet includes six robotic manhole sewer cleaning machines, two skid loaders, 50 CNG auto tippers, and two backhoe loaders.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said the new CNG auto tippers will collect household waste separately in four different categories, namely wet, dry, special care, and sanitary wastes.

"The robotic manhole cleaning machines are capable of carrying out 360-degree sewer cleaning without requiring any person to enter the sewer. The skid loaders and backhoe loaders will be used for desilting drains and improving solid waste management," he said.

Adityanath also inaugurated the mobile eye care van of Deep Charitable Trust, Bareilly, which will help provide services to people living in remote areas, the UP government said in the statement.

Adityanath also reviewed development works and the law and order situation in Bareilly district. He instructed officials to pay special attention to public grievance redressal, and directed that since pending revenue cases adversely affect law and order, such cases must not remain unresolved beyond the stipulated timeframe.

The chief minister directed that all operations in 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) be managed smoothly, ensuring that the animals receive timely feed and medical treatment. He also instructed that model 'gaushalas' be established in the district to facilitate the production of compost manure and biogas, while also focusing on natural farming practices.

He instructed officials that road sections excavated for laying pipelines under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' be restored within the stipulated timeframe.

While reviewing the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', Adityanath emphasised the need to raise awareness and encourage people to avail themselves of the scheme's benefits. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:02 AM (IST)
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