Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAustralian Army Chief Calls On COAS Gen Dwivedi, Briefed On Operation Sindoor, India's Security Perspective

Australian Army Chief Calls On COAS Gen Dwivedi, Briefed On Operation Sindoor, India's Security Perspective

Australian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart met with Indian COAS Gen. Upendra Dwivedi to strengthen military cooperation and discuss regional stability. Stuart was briefed on Operation Sindoor.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Australian Chief of Army, Lt General Simon Stuart, called on COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday, as per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI). They held discussions focused on deepening military-to-military engagement. The Australian Army Chief was also briefed on Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the ADG PI said that the discussions focused on enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Australia, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

"Lieutenant General Simon Stuart also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders wherein he was briefed on OPERATION SINDOOR and India's security perspective", ADG PI said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and pounded its airbases.

The Chief of the Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, who is visiting India from August 10-14, received a ceremonial guard of honour earlier on Monday here in the national capital.

Notably, Lt Gen Stuart has a shared history with Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, having trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015. According to an official statement from the Indian Army, this experience forged a professional bond that has matured alongside their respective careers.

In recent years, the India-Australia relationship has charted a whole new trajectory of transformational growth.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a statement that the bilateral cooperation has seen exponential growth in existing frameworks of cooperation and further expanded across a wide spectrum of new areas, opening up new possibilities, both at the bilateral and global levels.

The visit marks a significant reunion of two military professionals whose shared past strengthens the foundation of India-Australia defence ties. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Ministry Of External Affairs Australia MEA Upendra Dwivedi . Australia General Upendra Dwivedi Australian Army Simon Stuart
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine War, Bilateral Ties, PM Stresses ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’
Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine War, Bilateral Ties, PM Stresses ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget