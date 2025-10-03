Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Won't Maintain Restraint Like Op Sindoor 1.0...': Army Chief's Stern Warning To Pakistan

With Gen Dwivedi’s blistering warning, India is sending a clear message: the era of restraint is over. Pak must stop exporting terror or facing consequences that could reshape its strategic position.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a sharp and scathing warning to Pakistan, cautioning that if Islamabad continues to back terrorism, its very place on the world map could be at stake. Speaking at an army post in Rajasthan, Gen Dwivedi declared that the Indian Army will not maintain the same restraint it showed during Operation Sindoor 1.0.

“This time we will not maintain the restraint that we had in Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will do something that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to retain its place in Geography or not. If Pakistan wants to retain its place in Geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism,” he said- a direct message to Islamabad and the deep-state actors who back terror networks.

The warning follows sustained concerns over cross-border terrorism and propaganda coming out of Pakistan. India’s top military leadership has repeatedly emphasised that state-sponsored terror will no longer be tolerated. The army chief’s comments underline a shift from measured response to firm deterrence: any future provocations, Gen Dwivedi implied, will be met with actions designed to protect India’s security and strategic interests.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also dismissed Pakistan’s claims about Operation Sindoor, calling reports of multiple Indian jets being shot down “sweet fantasies.” The Indian Air Force chief reiterated that India destroyed four to five Pakistani jets while sustaining no damage to its bases.

Operation Sindoor itself was launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, a grim reminder of the cost of cross-border militancy. India’s military leadership has used that incident as justification for robust counter-terror measures aimed at dismantling terror networks and the state infrastructure that supports them.

With Gen Dwivedi’s ripping warning, India is sending a clear message: the era of restraint is over. Pakistan must choose between continuing its policy of exporting terror or facing consequences that could reshape its strategic position.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
